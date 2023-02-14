Market Outlook: Nifty, Sensex end higher as traders eye US CPI inflation data for cues

Domestic equity indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex close their trading session in the green. Sensex gained 0.99% or 600 points to settle at 61,032. Nifty closed at 17,930, up 0.9%. The Nifty index witnessed strong buying momentum from the lower level and it surpassed the hurdle of 17900 on a closing basis. The index remains in a buy mode as long as it holds the support of 17700 on the downside. The momentum oscillator are in the strong buying zone which confirms the strength, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities.

Markets Decoded: US inflation data awaited

Low volumes on Nifty: Deepak Jasani, HDFC Securities

Volumes on the NSE continued to be subdued. Broad market indices rose less than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio was low at 0.52:1. Muted corporates results from a large number of mid and smallcap stocks seem to be the reason for lack of interest in them. Most global markets were higher as investors pinned hopes that key US inflation data for January due later in the day will show downward pressure on prices year-on-year, although gains were limited. The Japanese Govt formally nominated Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan governor. Traders have recently increased bets that the BOJ’s yield-curve control and negative-rate policies may be abolished soon under Ueda’s leadership.

IT stocks in focus on hopes of cooling US inflation: Vinod Nair, Geojit Financial Services

Domestic indices edged higher, inspired by their global counterparts, as investors await the US inflation numbers today. The whammy over India’s retail inflation breaching the RBI’s tolerance level was cooled by WPI inflation easing to 4.73% in January. IT stocks were in focus as investors anticipated a slowdown in US inflation, which could result in favorable Fed policy.

Nifty Technical View: Reversal formation likely to continue

Nifty cleared short-term resistance: Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities

Technically, after a gap up opening the market held the positive momentum and it also cleared the short term resistance of 17,900/61,000 which is broadly positive. We are of the view that, as long as the index is trading above 17,800/60,500 the reversal formation is likely to continue. above the same, the index could move up to 18,050-18,100/61,300-61,500. On the flip side, below 17,800/60,500 uptrend would be vulnerable. Below the same, the market could retest 17,700/60,200.

Nifty highest close since 24 January: Deepak Jasani, HDFC Securities

Nifty has closed at the highest since Jan 24. In the process it has formed a bullish ascending triangle type of pattern. It could now stay in the 17,824-18,027 band for the near term with an upward bias.