Market LIVE: GST collection looks up; milk not to get costlier; Tata moves SC against Cyrus Mistry

Market LIVE: The Goods and Services Tax collection may have brought some cheer for the government, managing to stay above Rs 1 lakh crore for the second month in a row. GST collection in December 2019 at Rs 1,03,184 crore was similar to what the government garnered in November, but rose 9% on-year. In September-October 2019, the collections could not breach Rs 1-lakh-crore mark. However, even after reaching Rs 1-lakh-crore mark, the collections are not up to the run rate required for the Centre to fully compensate for the states and their revenue shortfall and even for the Centre to meet its own GST budget. Meanwhile, the new year has brought some good news for household budget as the milk prices are not likely to take another price hike soon, despite anticipation for the same, Amul and another dairy player Aadvik Foods told Financial Express Online. Also, onion prices are also set to cool off by the end of this month with the late Kharif produce hitting the market. In other major corporate development, Tata Sons on Thursday said that it has moved the Supreme Court challenging the NCLAT order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as the group chairman. We bring to you live updates.
Ahead of the January 7 deadline for out-of-court resolutions for a clutch of bad loans, seven lenders sought to sell bad loans worth Rs 8,543 crore in the three months ended December. So far, only one asset — RattanIndia Power’s 1,350-megawatt (MW) Amravati plant — has successfully been resolved outside the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP). The long-overdue resolution of Essar Steel was completed in Q3 under the court-monitored insolvency process.
Even after three consecutive months of contraction in manufacturing output, increasing new orders have made the manufacturers optimistic about the sector’s performance in the near future, though the business sentiment is still low. The manufacturing PMI in the month of December improved to 52.7 points from 51.2 points in the previous month. The PMI in December is at its seven-month high on the back of rising new orders that have led the companies to ramp up production. However, the responses from nearly 400 manufacturers also say that they perceive the market conditions are unstable now and thus the business optimism is at a 34-month low.
Tata Sons said that it has moved the Supreme Court challenging NCLAT’s order to reappoint Cyrus Mistry as chairman and director, news agency PTI reported. An urgent hearing has been sought on January 6, 2020, by the counsel of Tata Sons after the Supreme Court reopens post the winter break, CNBC TV-18 reported. In addition, the hearing of the petition filed by Registrar of Companies, seeking modifications in the order in which Cyrus Mistry was reinstated as the executive chairman of Tata Sons, has been adjourned by NCLAT till Friday, PTI also reported.
The new year 2020 may bring double-good news for Indian households, with milk prices not to rise any further any time soon, even as onion prices are set to come back down to earth by the end of this month. Major dairy players such as Amul and Mother Dairy hiked milk prices twice last year. It was anticipated that the milk prices will be hit by another increase in near future, but Amul and another dairy company Aadvik Foods have said that there are no immediate plans of raising prices. “There is no immediate plan to increase milk prices,” RS Sodhi, managing director, Amul, told Financial Express Online. “As such, we do not expect them to rise again anytime soon,” Hitesh Rathi, Founder, Aadvik Foods, told Financial Express Online. Mother Dairy declined to comment.
Goods and services tax (GST) collections in December (concerning November transactions) came in at Rs 1,03,184 crore, closer to the mop-up in the previous month and up 9% over the year-ago month. This has indicated an improvement from the September-October period, when the collections were substantially below the Rs 1-lakh-crore mark and even lower than in the year-ago period. The collections still are below the run rate required for the Centre to fully compensate the states for their ‘revenue shortfall’ and meet its own overall GST budget.