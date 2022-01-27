Market LIVE: Sensex crashes over 1100 pts on F&O expiry, Nifty below 17000 amid sell-off on US Fed decision

9:42 (IST) 27 Jan 2022

Short-term range in USD-INR lies in 74.30-75.70 with a bullish bias

The Indian equities are likely to follow suit with their Asian peers. The FIIs have gone haywire to sell riskier assets, especially those who were overvalued. They have net sold almost Rs. 16,000 crore Indian equities till date in 2022 and we are still left with 3 trading sessions before Budget. Surely, one can say that the local currency would have a Double or probably Triple Whammy effect. Apart from the stronger US dollar and FII’s selling, Crude oil prices are also creating a headwind. The rising geopolitical tension between Russia-Ukraine and between UAE & Yemen could further disrupt demand-supply formulas and take the energy prices higher. This will further lead to again a widening trade deficit for net oil-importing countries. In a nutshell, the volatility in USDINR has returned with a bang. Overall, we are expecting a short-term range in USDINR to be from 74.30 to 75.70 with a bullish bias. Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex Advisors