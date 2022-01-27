Market LIVE: Sensex crashes over 1100 pts on F&O expiry, Nifty below 17000 amid sell-off on US Fed decision

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading nearly two per cent lower on Thursday, a day of the monthly expiry of January month derivatives contract. BSE Sensex tumbled over 1000 points to 56740, while Nifty 50 index gave up 17,000 after FOMC’s statement indicated the start of a rate hike in March. HDFC Bank, Titan Company, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Housing Development Finance Corporation, Infosys were among top index losers. On the flip side, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and IndusInd Bank were the only BSE Sensex gainers. Barring Nifty Media, Nifty PSU Bank indices, all the sectoral indices were trading in the deep sea of red. Bank Nifty fell nearly one per cent to 37346.
The Indian equities are likely to follow suit with their Asian peers. The FIIs have gone haywire to sell riskier assets, especially those who were overvalued. They have net sold almost Rs. 16,000 crore Indian equities till date in 2022 and we are still left with 3 trading sessions before Budget. Surely, one can say that the local currency would have a Double or probably Triple Whammy effect. Apart from the stronger US dollar and FII’s selling, Crude oil prices are also creating a headwind. The rising geopolitical tension between Russia-Ukraine and between UAE & Yemen could further disrupt demand-supply formulas and take the energy prices higher. This will further lead to again a widening trade deficit for net oil-importing countries. In a nutshell, the volatility in USDINR has returned with a bang. Overall, we are expecting a short-term range in USDINR to be from 74.30 to 75.70 with a bullish bias. Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex Advisors
” The rupee is expected to depreciate today due to higher crude oil prices and concerns over rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Russia. Further, expectations of better-than-expected GDP data from the US and hawkish statement from the US Federal Reserve Chair Powell may continue to put pressure on the rupee. US$INR (February) is expected to rise towards 75.35.”
The markets closed above 16950 on Tuesday, which is a crucial medium-term support for the Nifty. If we need to bounce or make a V shape recovery, this is the place from where that can happen. The next resistance is at 17400-17500. If we break 16950 on a closing basis, the markets can fall further to 16500-16550. Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
U.S. stocks retreated Wednesday, erasing strong gains, after the Federal Reserve signaled an interest rate hike could be coming soon, while supply concerns stemming from tension between Russia and Ukraine saw oil prices touch highs not seen since 2014. Wall Street ended the day in mixed territory after spending most of the day up roughly 2%. Stocks shed those gains following an afternoon policy update from the Fed and press conference by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, which suggested the Fed would push forward with interest rate hikes.
Adani Wilmar IPO will open on Thursday (27 January), and will close on Monday (31 January). The edible oil major has fixed a price band of Rs 218-230 per share for the public issue. The Rs 3,600 cr public offering comprises fresh issue of new equity shares only. The promoter’s holding in the company will stand reduced to 87.95% after the issue. Several brokerage firms have assigned a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating to the issue.
Bharat Heavy Electricals, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, Canara Bank, Indus Towers, Accelya Solutions India, AIA Engineering, Arvind, Aurionpro Solutions, Birlasoft, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Chalet Hotels, Coforge, Colgate-Palmolive, Dalmia Bharat, Exxaro Tiles, Fino Payments Bank, GHCL, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Home First Finance Company, HSIL, Laurus Labs, LIC Housing Finance, Mahindra Logistics, CE Info Systems, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Nippon Life India Asset Management, PSP Projects, Route Mobile, Transport Corporation of India, Vaibhav Global, Wabco India, and Wockhardt were scheduled to announce their Q3 results today.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it is likely to hike interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month in what U.S. central bank chief Jerome Powell pledged will be a sustained battle to tame inflation. “The committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting assuming that the conditions are appropriate for doing so,” Powell said in a news conference, pinning down a policy statement from the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee that only said rates would rise “soon.”
