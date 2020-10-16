Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-up start for indices post one day blip; India witnessing V-shaped recovery

Asian stocks market peers were seen trading subdued in early early on Friday

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in the positive territory after a one day 1,066-pt fall. Trends on SGX Nifty suggested a gap-up start for the indices on Friday, as Nifty futures were trading 67 points higher at 11,762 on Singaporean Exchange. Investors will watch corporate earnings for stock-specific action, trends in COVID-19 cases, oil and rupee movement and other global cues. Besides, the finance ministry will kick-start the exercise to prepare the annual Budget for 2021-22 from today. Asian stocks market peers were seen trading subdued in early on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged lower in early trade, while Topix declined 0.4 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was trading flat. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.07 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.15 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.47 per cent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said V-shaped pattern of recovery is being seen in several high-frequency indicators, driven by various measures taken by the government to revive economic growth, hit hard by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. She mentioned that the V-shaped pattern of recovery is being seen in several high-frequency indicators, including manufacturing PMI that reached the highest level in last eight years in the month of September 2020, presenting a strong recovery prospect for the manufacturing sector.

