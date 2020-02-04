Market LIVE: Sensex vaults over 500 pts, RIL, HDFC among top gainers; RBI Guv Shakikanta Das named ‘Central Banker of the Year 2020’

Market LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened over one per cent higher on Tuesday taking cues from Asian markets which reversed the losses amid efforts to calm coronavirus fears. Around 9.45 AM, S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 400 points or 1.02 per cent at 40280.81 points while broader Nifty 50 index gained 120 points or 1.03 per cent to trade at 11828 points. As many as 24 out of 30 Sensex stocks were trading in green in today’s trade. On the Sensex pack, RIL, Hero Moto Corp, HDFC Bank, HDFC, UltraTech Cements were among the top gainers. Conversely, Bajaj-Auto, Nestle India, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were the top laggards.

Barring Nifty Realty, all the sectoral indices were trading in green. The Nifty Bank index jumped 284 points led by gains in HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Banl and Axis Bank. Nifty Financial Services index, too, was trading higher driven by M&M Financials, Shriram Transport Finance Company, Edelweiss and HDFC twins.

Governor of Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das has been named as the ‘Central Banker of the Year 2020’ for the Asia-Pacific region by financial intelligence magazine The Banker. Shaktikanta Das, who assumed the office of RBI governor in 2018, won the accolade for bringing in measures to tighten the rules around NBFCs and have “best managed to stimulate growth and stabilise their economy,” according to The Banker.