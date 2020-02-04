Market LIVE: Sensex vaults over 500 pts, RIL, HDFC among top gainers; RBI Guv Shakikanta Das named ‘Central Banker of the Year 2020’

Market LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened over one per cent higher on Tuesday taking cues from Asian markets which reversed the losses amid efforts to calm coronavirus fears. Around 9.45 AM, S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 400 points or 1.02 per cent at 40280.81 points while broader Nifty 50 index gained 120 points or 1.03 per cent to trade at 11828 points. As many as 24 out of 30 Sensex stocks were trading in green in today’s trade. On the Sensex pack, RIL, Hero Moto Corp, HDFC Bank, HDFC, UltraTech Cements were among the top gainers. Conversely, Bajaj-Auto, Nestle India, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were the top laggards.
Barring Nifty Realty, all the sectoral indices were trading in green. The Nifty Bank index jumped 284 points led by gains in HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Banl and Axis Bank. Nifty Financial Services index, too, was trading higher driven by M&M Financials, Shriram Transport Finance Company, Edelweiss and HDFC twins.
Governor of Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das has been named as the ‘Central Banker of the Year 2020’ for the Asia-Pacific region by financial intelligence magazine The Banker. Shaktikanta Das, who assumed the office of RBI governor in 2018, won the accolade for bringing in measures to tighten the rules around NBFCs and have “best managed to stimulate growth and stabilise their economy,” according to The Banker.
Highlights
Reserve Bank of India’s Shaktikanta Das has been named the ‘Central Banker of the Year 2020’ for the Asia-Pacific region by financial intelligence magazine The Banker. Shaktikanta Das, who assumed the office of RBI governor in 2018, won the accolade for bringing in measures to tighten the rules around NBFCs and the award is presented to the bankers who have “best managed to stimulate growth and stabilise their economy,” according to The Banker. The Indian economy has been facing various challenges of late and Shaktikanta Das has taken steps to bring India’s banking up to the standard with the help of a restrained approach to governance, the magazine added.
Read full story
Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) will add $1.5 billion to its purse over a ten-year period after the IT giant bagged a deal with US Pharma retailer Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). TCS will look to revamp WBA's operations in terms of technology. Shares of TCS were trading down 0.06 per cent at Rs 2,101.
Asian stocks bounced on Tuesday with Chinese markets reversing some of their previous plunge amid official efforts to calm virus fears, although sentiment remained fragile with oil near 13-month lows. The total number of coronavirus deaths in China reached 425 as of the end of Monday, from 20,438 cases.
Read full story
Oil prices rose on Tuesday, matching moves in other financial markets as investors regained calm after Monday’s sharp sell-off on fears of the impact of the China coronavirus on-demand sent crude to its lowest level in more than a year. Brent crude was at $54.66 a barrel by 0227 GMT, up 21 cents, or nearly 0.4%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 32 cents, or 0.6%, at $50.43 a barrel.
Read full story
Shares of Shriram Transport Finance gained 9% in the early trade on BSE as the company posted a 38.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 879.16 crore for the third quarter ended December.
Check live prices: Shriram Transport Finance
Bharti Airtel will post its quarterly results today for the quarter ended December 31. The stock opened at Rs 515.45 up from its previous closing price of Rs 510.30. Bharti Airtel is due to pay a mammoth amount of Rs 35,500 crore to the telecom regulator.
Affle India shares hit a 52-week high on Tuesday after the company a 31.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 21.4 crore for the third quarter ended December. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 16.3 crore during the same period a year ago.
Around 10 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 484 points or 1.02 per cent at 40356.81 points while broader Nifty 50 index gained 142 points or 1.03 per cent to trade at 11850 points.