Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 280 points, Nifty past 12,150 on opening; govt to sell its 100% stake in Air India

Equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty have slumped on opening, following trends in the global markets where shares have plunged on fear of coronavirus outbreak. Sensex plummeted 280 points or 0.67 per cent to open at 41,332.75 while the Nifty 50 index opened at 12,158.95losing 89 points or 0.73 per cent on Monday. 28 stocks on the 30-stock Sensex are trading in the red. ICICI Bank and TCS are the only two stocks featured in green in the morning session.

The government has issued the preliminary information memorandum for 100 per cent stake sale in Air India. As part of the strategic disinvestment, Air India would also sell 100 per cent stake in low cost airline Air India Express and 50 per cent shareholding in joint venture AISATS. The successful bidder will also get management control of the airline. The government has set March 17 as the deadline for submitting the Expression of Interest (EoI).