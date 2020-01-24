Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat in opening session; Reliance Jio clears its AGR dues

Market LIVE: Equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty have opened on a flat note on Friday taking cues from global markets and falling crude oil prices. Sensex opened at 41,407.33, gaining 21 points or 0.05 per cent while the Nifty 50 index opened flat at 12,180.75. Asian Paints has acquired the top spot on the sensex pack with 0.72 per cent growth while Powergrid slumped to the bottom having lost 2.61 per cent in opening trade.
Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has decided to not to take any action against telcos that missed the deadline set for clearing the AGR dues. Reliance Jio has paid all its dues while Vodafone Idea and Airtel have deferred payment and requested the government to wait for the Supreme court verdict on pleas filed to extend the deadline or restructure the dues clearing process. Vodafone Idea has been asked by the Supre Court to pay 53,000 crore as AGR dues levied by the government and its chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla had said last month that the company will shut down if the government does not intervene.
Highlights
The World Economic Forum (WEF) and a group of more than 40 central banks of nations, financial institutions, researchers, global organisations have said that in the scenario of growing possibilities of digital currencies around the world, they’ve developed a framework to facilitate central banks in designing models, evaluating their potential and in deploying these instruments.
At a time when foreign investors are dumping Indian rupee bonds, the government is creating room for more foreign portfolio investment in Indian debt. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday doubled the investment limit for FPIs (foreign portfolio investors) in government and corporate bonds to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, via the Voluntary Retention Route and allowed them to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETF) that invest only in debt instruments.
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India would hold talks with the EU and the UK to forge free trade agreements (FTAs). He, however, insisted that the China-dominated Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) pact, in its present form, is an “unbalanced trade agreement which is really not fulfilling the guiding principles on which it started”.
Abundant liquidity available across the globe, fresh allocations at the beginning of the year and a fall in the US treasury yields have helped bring down the cost of borrowing via foreign currency bonds out of India.
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 6,705 crore for the September quarter, compared with a net profit to Rs 438.74 crore in year-ago period.
