Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty start day on strong note; World Bank slashes economic growth to 5%

Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty opened on a strong note on Thursday as both the US and Iran showed a potential walk away from further escalating tensions in the Middle East. Sensex jumped almost 400 points to start at 41,216.67 while Nifty rose 1.16% to open at 12,166. TCS was the lone stock trading in red at the start of the day. Markets worldwide have gathered momentum and erased the majority of their losses made from a series of attacks from the US and Iran. Crude Oil is back to its position before Iranian Quds force commander Qassem Suleimani was assassinated in Baghdad. Meanwhile, another bad news comes in for the Indian economy as the World Bank slashed economic growth to 5% for FY 2019-20. The World Bank in the India chapter of its report blamed mainly the credit crisis for the slump in demand that led to a steady decline in the Indian economy. Easing tension between the US and Iran could be good news for India as the rising future of brent crude might make matters worse for already slumping economy. The government is walking a tightrope between boosting demands by giving stimulus packages and maintaining fiscal discipline.
Following the Iranian attack on US bases and subsequent spike in oil prices, the rupee once again breached the 72-mark against the dollar, but recouped to close at Rs 71.7063. It has remained volatile over the past few days over expectation of an inflated import bill due to rising oil prices. Meanwhile, Brent crude price rose as high as $71.75 per barrel intraday, and was trading at $68.78 per barrel around 5.15 pm on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it had come down to $68.27. Since Thursday, the rupee had depreciated 0.467%, while Brent prices shot up 3.7% during the period.
Spot price for gold rose 1.5% on in India to touch Rs 40,977 for 10 gm, as markets woke up to retaliatory attack by Iran on US airbases in Iraq. In international markets, spot prices for gold hit a near seven-year high to touch $1,600/ounce before coming off.
To push Narendra Modi’s flagship scheme ‘Make in India’, the cabinet has today passed an ordinance to remove the end-use restrictions on private coal mining. The move will thus allow commercial mining of coal by private companies by promulgating the Mineral Laws Amendment Ordinance 2020. The cabinet said that the Coal India Limited (CIL) has been allotted adequate coal blocks to ramp up production and has been provided with a production target of 1 billion tonnes by 2023-24.
The World Bank has projected a five per cent growth rate for India in the 2019-2020 fiscal, but said it was likely to recover to 5.8 per cent in the following financial year. The growth rate for Bangladesh has been projected to remain above seven per cent through the forecast horizon and, in Pakistan, it is projected to languish at three per cent or less through 2020 as macroeconomic stabilisation efforts weigh on economic activity, the bank said in its latest edition of the Global Economic Prospects.
The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) has extended the time offered to companies to provide information about persons who control 10% or more stake in the entity by 3 months. The process of informing the MCA about significant beneficial owners (SBOs) is part of the exercise to bring in more transparency about persons with significant control over a firm.
Dozens of captive coal mines with abundant reserves of the fuel could be up for grabs soon, without any end-use restrictions, as the Cabinet on Wednesday decided to promulgate an ordinance amending the relevant Act, with an aim to revive investor interest in the sector.
The insolvency proceedings of grounded Jet Airways have hit yet another snag after two of its lenders, IDBI Bank and Indian Overseas Bank, on Wednesday sought an exemption from releasing funds as they are under the central bank’s prompt corrective action (PCA) framework.
SBI with 2.24% growth trading at 327 holds the top position currently while TCS with 0.81% loss trading at 2236. Yesterday's top gainer Bharti Airtel trading at 5th position with 1.68% gain.