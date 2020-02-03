Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty slide further; government may divest 10% stake in LIC

Market LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty have slid further in the opening session on Monday following the union budget on Saturday. Sensex opened on Monday at 39,696.55 down 39 points or 0.10 per cent while Nifty 50 index started the day with a loss of 34 points or 0.29 per cent at 11,627.45. Markets were opened for the occasion of union budget and they didn’t show enthusiasm Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Narendra Modi led NDA government would have hoped for. The path which Sensex and Nifty will truly tell the market’s response for the Budget. Sensex went on a free fall, plummeting almost 1000 points in intraday trade and closed the day at 39,735.53. Nifty too wasn’t far behind in falling appreciably on Saturday and tumbled 300 points to close the day at 11,661.85
In a bid to meet its fiscal requirement and to stop fiscal maths widening to an uncontrollable level, the finance minister has announced the government’s plans to divest part of its stake in the Life Corporation of India. At a current law, 10 per cent of stake must be offloaded in case of listing for the IPO and the government is considering to let go that exact amount of stake in the LIC.
Highlights
On February 1st, 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her second Budget speech announced major changes in tax slabs for individual taxpayers. Given that, a large number of items will now become more expensive due to a hike in taxes. At the same time, certain items including the import of newsprint, and lightweight coated paper will become cheaper. The FM in the budget speech promised: “We shall strive to bring ease of living to every citizen” and brought in the following changes.
On the tax proposals front, the Finance Minister presented the Union Budget 2020-2021 with an endeavour to introduce further reforms to stimulate growth, simplify tax structure, bring ease of compliance, and reduce litigation. Additionally, the Budget also aimed to enhance the purchasing power by leaving more net disposable income. The key personal tax proposals pronounced are here
As the extended deadline to introduce life insurance plans as per the new guidelines issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) comes to an end, life insurance companies have started offering revamped plans from February 1, 2020 after withdrawing the existing plans.
The fiscal pressures facing Narendra Modi’s government showed through clearly in the measures announced for the financial sector, where the priority was on raising money rather than spending it.
India Inc’s performance for the three months to December 2019 has been abysmal with companies struggling to grow revenues.
The government will come out with the expression of Interest (EoI) inviting bidders for privatisation of BPCL within few days, a senior official said on Sunday.
If the Budget FY21 revenue targets appear daunting during the course of the year, the government could exercise the option of overachieving its already high disinvestment target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore for the fiscal by offloading up to 10% stake in LIC, official sources indicated.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second budget in seven months disappointed investors who were hoping for big-bang stimulus to revive growth in Asia’s third-largest economy.
