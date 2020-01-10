Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may take cue from global stocks; November IIP data due later today

Sensex rose 634.41 points to finish trading at 41,452.35 on Thursday.

Market Live: Equity benchmarks may run on cue from their global counterparts and open on a stronger note. Sensex rose 634.41 points to finish trading at 41,452.35 on Thursday. Nifty too, climbed 190.55 points to finish Thursday’s trading at 12, 215.90. Oil prices slumped on Friday extending days of losses as the prospect of a war in the Middle East looks bleak, for now as Iranian missile attack on US military base in Iraq left no casualty. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi along with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah met country’s top economist in a meeting at the government’s think tank Niti Aayog. The absence of Nirmala Sitharaman who attended meeting with BJP office-bearers to collect feedback and suggestions for the upcoming union budget for 2020-21 raised eyebrows. The market will be watching out for Index for Industrial Production (IIP) for the month of November 2019 due later today. IIP had contracted to 3.8%, a 5% decline on MoM basis from October 2019. IIP has been showing a continuous slump in the country’s industrial sector since August 2019. Manufacturing in October had shown showed deacceleration of output growth by 2.1 per cent while mining output stood at abysmal -8 per cent.