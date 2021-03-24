Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; Barbeque Nation IPO opens, Anupam Rasayan shares to list today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was down in the red, hinting at a gap-down start for equity markets. Stock markets in the United States were down in the red on Tuesday.
A delayed re-opening owing to a fresh jump in coronavirus cases across the globe is worrying markets at this juncture.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices closed with gains on Tuesday after witnessing a volatile trading session. Sensex now sits at 50,051 points while Nifty is at 14,814. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was down 44 points, hinting at a gap-down start for equity markets. Stock markets in the United States were down in the red on Tuesday, with NASDAQ falling 1.12%, followed by Dow Jones and S&P 500. Almost all Asian markets were mirroring the trend and were trading in the negative, except KOSDAQ which was up with gains. A delayed re-opening, owing to a fresh jump in coronavirus cases across the globe, is worrying markets at this juncture.
Barbeque Nation’s initial public offering (IPO) open for subscription today. The company, backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Alchemy Capital and Jubilant FoodWorks, is looking to raise Rs 453 crore through the IPO which will be an amalgamation of a fresh issue worth Rs 180 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. Investors can bid for the issue in the price band of Rs 498-500 apiece. Today will also mark the debut of Anupam Rasayan’s shares on the bourses. The Rs 760-crore IPO was subscribed 44 times by investors earlier this month. Shares of the company were commanding a 12.6% grey market premium yesterday.
"The short term trend of Nifty remains positive, but market's inability to sustain above the hurdle of 14850 could be cause of concern. A sustainable move above 14850-14900 levels could pull Nifty towards the next hurdle of 15050 levels in the near term. Any failure could open weakness from the highs. Immediate support is placed at 14700," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were looking to open in the negative territory on Wednesday, after ending over half a per cent higher in the previous session. The market may remain volatile in the near term given weak global cues, high bond yields, rising commodity prices and risk of increase in inflation. Moreover, the second wave of COVID-19 continues to worry the market and it may continue with its roller-coaster ride.
SGX Nifty was down 60 points on Wednesday morning. Asian stock markets were weak owing to the fall recorded by Wall Street.
Barbeque Nation’s much-awaited IPO could help its rival Domino’s parent firm Jubilant FoodWorks double its money in nearly two months time. Jubilant FoodWorks, the owner of Domino’s Pizza in India, had invested Rs 92 crore in Barbeque Nation, picking up shares for Rs 252 apiece in January this year. Now, with the IPO price band fixed at Rs 498-500 apiece, Jubilant’s investment could multiply. Barbeque Nation’s Rs 453-crore public issue opens for subscription tomorrow.
Anupam Rasayan India shares will list on stock exchanges on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The Rs 760-crore IPO was subscribed 44 times. The issue was sold in the price band of Rs Rs 553-555 per share. In the grey market on Tuesday, Anupam Rasayan India shares were trading at Rs 625, implying a grey market premium of 12.6 per cent, over the issue price. Amid share market volatility, the grey market premium in Anupam Rasayan has fallen to Rs 70 from Rs 100, last week. Upon successful listing on Dalal Street, Anupam Rasayan will join its peers such as Navin Fluorine International Ltd, PI Industries, SRF Ltd and Astec Lifesciences Ltd.
