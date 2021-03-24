Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; Barbeque Nation IPO opens, Anupam Rasayan shares to list today

A delayed re-opening owing to a fresh jump in coronavirus cases across the globe is worrying markets at this juncture. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices closed with gains on Tuesday after witnessing a volatile trading session. Sensex now sits at 50,051 points while Nifty is at 14,814. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was down 44 points, hinting at a gap-down start for equity markets. Stock markets in the United States were down in the red on Tuesday, with NASDAQ falling 1.12%, followed by Dow Jones and S&P 500. Almost all Asian markets were mirroring the trend and were trading in the negative, except KOSDAQ which was up with gains. A delayed re-opening, owing to a fresh jump in coronavirus cases across the globe, is worrying markets at this juncture.

Barbeque Nation’s initial public offering (IPO) open for subscription today. The company, backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Alchemy Capital and Jubilant FoodWorks, is looking to raise Rs 453 crore through the IPO which will be an amalgamation of a fresh issue worth Rs 180 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. Investors can bid for the issue in the price band of Rs 498-500 apiece. Today will also mark the debut of Anupam Rasayan’s shares on the bourses. The Rs 760-crore IPO was subscribed 44 times by investors earlier this month. Shares of the company were commanding a 12.6% grey market premium yesterday.

