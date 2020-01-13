Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty bullish in early trade; Infosys tops Sensex pack

Nifty had touched its all-time best of 12,300 whereas Sensex hovered near 41,700 on Friday.

Market LIVE: Equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty made a strong start on Monday after a significantly forward-moving Friday. Nifty crossed its all-time high and was trading at 12,358.70 while Sensex is hovering around 41,833.52 in early trade. Nifty had closed on 12,256.80 whereas Sensex reached the closing bells at 41,599 on Friday. World stock markets are trading higher on the optimism of phase-1 of the US-China trade deal planned to be signed later this week. Oil prices plummeted on Monday amidst fading fears of US-Iran tensions albeit a prospective U.S.-China trade deal saved its decline. Brent crude was trading 0.2% lower at $64.85 per barrel at 0120 GMT. Amid rising concerns in digital payments ecosystem, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamn made it absolutely clear to the six-member delegation led by Payment Council of India chairman Vishwas Patel that Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) policy announced by the government in the last week of 2019 in wake of slump in consumption is here to stay and the government is unlikely to take a back step on it. The delegation also included Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Phone pe founder Sameer Nigam.