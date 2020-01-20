Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to start positive following strong Q3 results of companies

Market LIVE: Equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty are likely to stary on a positive note after trading flat for a complete day on Friday. Sensex rose 12 points to finish the day at 41,945.37. Nifty, on the other hand, lost 3 points and reached the closing bells at 12,352.35. Bharti Airtel consolidated its top position on the Sensex pack but Vodafone Idea plummeted more than 20 per cent after the Supreme court verdict on AGR dues. One of the country’s biggest private bank, HDFC bank disclosed its Q3 numbers on Saturday. The bank reported 33 per cent rise in Q3 FY20 net profit to Rs 7,416.5 crore, beating an estimate of Rs 7,033.2 crore set by CNBC TV18 poll. The net interest income (NII) came in line at Rs 14, 172.9 crore driven by growth in advances and deposits, HDFC Bank said in the statement. The interest margin for the quarter remained stable at 4.2 per cent. The gross NPA for December quarter came in at 1.42 per cent and net NPA was recorded at 0.48 per cent.