Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to start positive following strong Q3 results of companies

Market LIVE: Equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty are likely to stary on a positive note after trading flat for a complete day on Friday. Sensex rose 12 points to finish the day at 41,945.37. Nifty, on the other hand, lost 3 points and reached the closing bells at 12,352.35. Bharti Airtel consolidated its top position on the Sensex pack but Vodafone Idea plummeted more than 20 per cent after the Supreme court verdict on AGR dues. One of the country’s biggest private bank, HDFC bank disclosed its Q3 numbers on Saturday. The bank reported 33 per cent rise in Q3 FY20 net profit to Rs 7,416.5 crore, beating an estimate of Rs 7,033.2 crore set by CNBC TV18 poll. The net interest income (NII) came in line at Rs 14, 172.9 crore driven by growth in advances and deposits, HDFC Bank said in the statement. The interest margin for the quarter remained stable at 4.2 per cent. The gross NPA for December quarter came in at 1.42 per cent and net NPA was recorded at 0.48 per cent.
Highlights
Going by the new highs in the stock market one would imagine the economy is on a roll. Far from it. Loan growth is at multi-year lows, demand for power has now fallen five months in a row, car sales continue to crawl, rural wages are barely rising and consumer confidence is shaken.
Full Story
Decriminalising corporate laws, settling tax disputes and rapid privatisation of state-owned companies are among the measures the government is working on to put the country on the path to a $5-trillion economy, finance minister Niramala Sitharaman said on Sunday.
Full story