Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to start on stronger note; ‘Make in India’ fails to pay dividend for economy

Market LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty are likely to start in green following a tumultuous day on Thursday. The Sensex had closed plummeting 284 points at 40,913.82 while Nifty 50 index too met a similar fate losing 93 points to reach the closing bells at 12,035.80 on Thursday. RIL, IndusInd Bank, Ultratech Cement, Nestle India, Mahindra & Mahindra had dragged the 30-shares index down. Bajaj Auto having posted a better than expected result on Thursday rose to the top of the pile on Sensex pack with 1.70 per cent gain. Rahul Bajaj, the longest-serving chairman of Bajaj Auto will step down from an executive role to become a non-executive director while continuing to hold his current position. Bajaj, who has been a director of the company since April 1, 1970, was last reappointed by the board for a five-year term with effect from April 1, 2015, and his term as executive chairman is expiring on March 31, 2020, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The government’s efforts to drive ‘Make in India’ to success have not yet reflected in the country’s industrial output growth. India’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth is expected to fall to 2 per cent in the current financial year 2019-20, said FICCI in its Economic Outlook Survey. “The participating economists have put forth a median growth forecast for IIP at 2 per cent for the year 2019-20, with a minimum and maximum range of 0.4 per cent and 4.0 per cent respectively,” the survey said. The new IIP estimate for this fiscal year is half of India’s industrial production growth at 4.4 per cent in the previous FY18.