Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to start on positive note after record-setting Thursday

Market LIVE: Equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty are likely to start on a bullish note as the signing of phase 1 of the widely debated US-China trade deal has pushed world stock markets to new highs. Dollar and Oil are trading high on commodity exchange in response to the positive outlook of the markets across the world. Sensex on Thursday had closed at 41,932.56, a rise of 59.83 points or 0.14 per cent. Nifty 50 index was trading at 12,355.50 with a jump of 12.20 points on the closing bells on Thursday. Nestle India persisted on its momentum and consolidated its top ranking on the Sensex pack finishing the day at 15,347.25 whereas NTPC couldn’t recover from its position at the bottom of the table on BSE. Investors across the world will watch out closely for the economic data of China. The world’s fastest-growing economy is set to announce its weakest annual growth rate in 29 years and that can create chaos in the stock markets worldwide.