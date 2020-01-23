  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Market LIVE Sensex Nifty likely to start on muted note last day for telcos to clear AGR dues

Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to start on muted note; last day for telcos to clear AGR dues

By: |
Updated:Jan 23, 2020 8:35:00 am

Bharti Airtel had jumped to its 52-week high of 524 and the highest level achieved after October 2007 after the government’s approval to hike the FDI limit up to 100 per cent.

Sensex had lost 208 points or 0.50 per cent to close at 41,115.38 on Wednesday.

Market LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty are likely to open on a mute note taking cues from global stock markets and falling crude oil prices. The 30-share index Sensex had lost 208 points or 0.50 per cent to close at 41,115.38 while Nifty saw a slump of 63 points or 0.52 per cent and was trading at 12,106.90 on Wednesday. Nestle India dominated the Sensex pack throughout the day and consolidated its gain by growing 1.73 per cent whereas ONGC nosedived to the bottom with a loss of more than 5 per cent. Bharti Airtel had jumped to its 52-week high of 524 and the highest level achieved after October 2007 after the government’s approval to hike the FDI limit up to 100 per cent. ONGC, Oil India, Coal India had lost more than 4 per cent while IOCL dipped 1-3 per cent in intraday trade. Oil India and IOCL have hit their 52-week low although Crude oil was trading lower in world markets. 

Meanwhile, the deadline given by the government to the telecom companies to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) ends today. Telcos have filed a petition in the Supreme Court to seek more time to pay the contentious charge the government has sought from them for using spectrum licenses and other services.

 

Live Blog

Highlights

    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Sebi comes out with new framework to check non-compliance of listing rules
    2Government falls short of its oil production and natural gas output targets again
    3Sensex extends losses to 3rd day, down over 200 pts; here’s why markets are falling