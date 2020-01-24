Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to start on flat note; Reliance Jio clears its AGR dues

Sensex had closed at 41,386.40, losing 271 points or 0.66 per cent on Thursday.

Market LIVE: Equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty are likely to start flat on Friday taking cues from global markets and falling crude oil prices. Sensex had closed at 41,386.40, losing 271 points or 0.66 per cent on Thursday while the Nifty 50 index gained 73 points to finish the day at 12,180.35. Larsen and Turbo (L&T) stood at the top of the pile on the Sensex pack having jumped almost 3 per cent on the back of phenomenal Q3 results.

Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has decided to not to take any action against telcos who missed the deadline set for clearing the AGR dues. Reliance Jio has paid all its dues while Vodafone Idea and Airtel have deferred payment and requested the government to wait for the Supreme court verdict on pleas filed to extend the deadline or restructure the dues clearing process. Vodafone Idea has been asked by the Supre Court to pay 53,000 crore as AGR dues levied by the government and its chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla had said last month that the company will shut down if the government does not intervene.

