Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare yesterday’s gains; India, US inch closer to ‘limited’ trade deal

Sensex had closed at 41198.66, a jump of 0.57 per cent or 231 points while Nifty 50 index finished the day at 12129.50, up 0.61 per cent or 73 points.

Market LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty have started the day on a negative note following a downward spiral in the global markets in the aftermath of the Coronavirus outbreak. At 9.20 AM, Sensex was trading at 41,083.58, losing 115 points or 0.28 per cent while Nifty 50 index was hovering near 12,100, sliding 36 points or 0.30 per cent from last closing value. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8% to an almost seven-week low. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng extended Wednesday’s drop and Taiwan’s benchmark index opened 1.5% lower in its first session since the Lunar New Year break.

India and the US have moved closer to a trade deal that will include enabling greater Indian market access for US goods especially medical devices and agriculture products. There are certain demands made earlier by Washington that remain to be agreed by New Delhi such as heavy import duty on mobile phones worth over Rs 10,000. US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit India next month and a ‘limited deal’ signing between the two nations is on the cards.