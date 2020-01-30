Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare yesterday’s gains; India, US inch closer to ‘limited’ trade deal

Market LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty have started the day on a negative note following a downward spiral in the global markets in the aftermath of the Coronavirus outbreak. At 9.20 AM, Sensex was trading at 41,083.58, losing 115 points or 0.28 per cent while Nifty 50 index was hovering near 12,100, sliding 36 points or 0.30 per cent from last closing value. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8% to an almost seven-week low. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng extended Wednesday’s drop and Taiwan’s benchmark index opened 1.5% lower in its first session since the Lunar New Year break.
India and the US have moved closer to a trade deal that will include enabling greater Indian market access for US goods especially medical devices and agriculture products. There are certain demands made earlier by Washington that remain to be agreed by New Delhi such as heavy import duty on mobile phones worth over Rs 10,000. US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit India next month and a ‘limited deal’ signing between the two nations is on the cards.
Highlights
At a time when banks are still dealing with elevated slippages, an older tranche of bad loans sitting in their investment books for the last eight years has returned to haunt them. Banks are preparing to set aside nearly Rs 4,000 crore as provisions as they expect a majority of the security receipts (SRs) from bad loan sales in 2011 and 2012 to go unredeemed, according to people aware of the development.
China’s coronavirus crisis is an opportunity for India to ensure epidemic preparedness. Apart from the lack of healthcare capacity to deal with the crisis—this, after its 2002 SARS outbreak killed over 700 people—China’s response to the outbreak might end up being a factor contributing to the rise in death toll.
Wish Town was once a sought-after destination for India’s aspiring middle classes seeking a slice of the “good days” promised by an ambitious Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he swept to power more than five years ago.
The government has done well to remove most of the mindless restrictions put in place the last time it sought to privatise Air India (AI)—these ensured no one bid for the haemorrhaging airline. What it says about the earlier decision-making process is another story. A complete exit from AI instead of retaining 24% like the last time around will reassure potential bidders that there will be no government interference.
