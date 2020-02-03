Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to start on cautious note; government may divest 10% stake in LIC

Sensex went on a free fall, plummeting almost 1000 points in intraday trade and closed the day at 39,735.53.

Market LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks likely to start on a cautious note on Monday following the union budget on Saturday. Markets were open on Saturday for the occasion of union budget and they didn’t show enthusiasm Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Narendra Modi led NDA government would have hoped for. The path which Sensex and Nifty will truly tell the market’s response for the Budget. Sensex went on a free fall, plummeting almost 1000 points in intraday trade and closed the day at 39,735.53. Nifty too wasn’t far behind in falling appreciably on Saturday and tumbled 300 points to close the day at 11,661.85

In a bid to meet its fiscal requirement and to stop fiscal maths widening to an uncontrollable level, the finance minister has announced the government’s plans to divest part of its stake in the Life Corporation of India. At a current law, 10 per cent of stake must be offloaded in case of listing for the IPO and the government is considering to let go that exact amount of stake in the LIC.