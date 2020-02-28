Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to start on cautious note; FM Sitharaman hints at less-litigation tax regime

Nifty lost 45 points or 0.39 per cent and reached the closing bell on Thursday at 11,633.30.

Equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty are likely to start on a cautious note following a day of losses at the stock exchanges. The 30-share Sensex closed the day at 39,745.66, losing 143.30 points or 0.36 per cent. Nifty, on the other hand, lost 45 points or 0.39 per cent and reached the closing bell on Thursday at 11,633.30.

The Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) to the Narendra Modi government, Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, has said that the slowdown in the economy that has lasted for 13 quarters as part of a business cycle. He expressed hope that the economic slowdown is bottoming out and the recovery is not too far ahead.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the ‘concerted efforts’ taken by the government and the RBI have started giving results and the green shoots of recovery are not just visible but also sustainable. She ruled out any effect of the turmoil going on in Delhi on the economy and asserted that the sequence of events hasn’t dampened investors’ sentiment. She also hinted that the government is likely to bring a less-litigation tax regime, which will eventually help investors.