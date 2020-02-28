Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to start on cautious note; FM Sitharaman hints at less-litigation tax regime

Equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty are likely to start on a cautious note following a day of losses at the stock exchanges. The 30-share Sensex closed the day at 39,745.66, losing 143.30 points or 0.36 per cent. Nifty, on the other hand, lost 45 points or 0.39 per cent and reached the closing bell on Thursday at 11,633.30.
The Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) to the Narendra Modi government, Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, has said that the slowdown in the economy that has lasted for 13 quarters as part of a business cycle. He expressed hope that the economic slowdown is bottoming out and the recovery is not too far ahead.
Meanwhile, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the ‘concerted efforts’ taken by the government and the RBI have started giving results and the green shoots of recovery are not just visible but also sustainable. She ruled out any effect of the turmoil going on in Delhi on the economy and asserted that the sequence of events hasn’t dampened investors’ sentiment. She also hinted that the government is likely to bring a less-litigation tax regime, which will eventually help investors.
Highlights
Global share markets headed for the worst week since the darkest days of the financial crisis in 2008 as investors braced for the coronavirus to morph into a pandemic and derail world economic growth. Hopes that the epidemic that started in China would be over in a few months and economic activity would return to normal have been shattered, as new infections reported around the world now surpass those in China.
The index also revealed that overall data traffic in the country increased 47% in 2019, driven by continued fourth-generation wireless (4G) consumption that constituted 96% of the total data traffic consumed across the country.
The government’s Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy V Subramanian has said the deceleration in economic growth for 13 quarters is part of business cycles that stem from more “prolonged than average” slowdown in the financial sector which has now started showing signs of bottoming out.
A day after prodding state-run banks to shun unreasonable risk aversion and boost lending, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday painted a rosy picture of the economy.
