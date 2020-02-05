Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to start on bullish note; FM Sitharaman to address RBI central board

Sensex finished the day at 40789.38 jumping 917 points.

Market LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty are likely to start on a bullish note following regaining day on Tuesday when the stocks jumped to recover losses made on the Budget day. Sensex finished the day at 40789.38 jumping 917 points while Nifty gathered steam by bouncing 271 points to finish the day at 11,979. The biggest gainer on the Sensex pack was Titan which jumped as much as 7.55 per cent while Baja Auto was languishing at the bottom with 3.86 per cent.28 stocks on the 30-shares index finished the day trading in green.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 15 in a crucial meeting that comes after the government, in the Budget for FY21, invoked an escape clause in the FRBM law to let the fiscal deficit breach the targets by as much as 50 basis points each for this year and the next.