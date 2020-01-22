Market LIVE: Sensex jumps over 200 points; Nifty reclaims 12,200 in early trade

Market LIVE: Equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty have opened in green on Wednesday taking cues from the fall in crude oil prices. Sensex jumped 212 points to start the day at 41,532.29 while Nifty opened at 12,218.35, having gained 48 points. Bharti Airtel surged to the top of the Sensex pack with more than 2 per cent growth at the start while NTPC slumped to the bottom on the BSE. Bharti Airtel is likely to trade in green on Wednesday as the Department of Telecom (DoT) has approved raising FDI limit up to 100 per cent, from the existing 49 per cent. Bharti Airtel also has the approval of the RBI that allowed foreign investors to hold up to 74 per cent stake in the company. “Bharti Airtel Limited has received the approval from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) vide its letter dated January 20, 2020, for increasing the limit of foreign investment up to 100 per cent of the paid-up capital of the company,” the filing said.
India faces enormous problems in delivering promises of improving the material well-being of its people. Comparisons with China’s economic performance over the last few decades make clear the opportunities that India has missed.
HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) posted a 45% increase in its net profit to Rs 352.5 crore for three months ended December, 2019, on the back of higher total income and lower expenses. The quarter average assets under management (QAAUM) stood at Rs 3.82 lakh crore as on December 31, 2019, compared to Rs 3.35 lakh crore as on December 31, 2018, a growth of 14%.
India may be witnessing the most glaring setback among emerging economies, but its double pain of slowing growth and surging inflation is spreading far and wide. While a debate rages over whether the latest data from India points to “stagflation,” a sixth successive quarter of economic deceleration and fifth consecutive jump in price growth are threatening “buy India,” one of the most popular emerging-market trades of the last decade. They’re also symptomatic of how developing nations, as a whole, may be losing steam.
The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may keep policy interest rates unchanged in the forthcoming policy review, former RBI governor C Rangarajan told FE.
In what amplified the worries over the government’s ability to stick to the fiscal consolidation path, direct tax collections till January 15 stood at Rs 7.3 lakh crore, down 5.2% from the year-ago period. There is no precedent of a contraction in direct tax growth at least in recent history.
