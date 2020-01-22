Market LIVE: Sensex jumps over 200 points; Nifty reclaims 12,200 in early trade

Sensex had finished at 41,328.81, losing 205 points on Tuesday.

Market LIVE: Equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty have opened in green on Wednesday taking cues from the fall in crude oil prices. Sensex jumped 212 points to start the day at 41,532.29 while Nifty opened at 12,218.35, having gained 48 points. Bharti Airtel surged to the top of the Sensex pack with more than 2 per cent growth at the start while NTPC slumped to the bottom on the BSE. Bharti Airtel is likely to trade in green on Wednesday as the Department of Telecom (DoT) has approved raising FDI limit up to 100 per cent, from the existing 49 per cent. Bharti Airtel also has the approval of the RBI that allowed foreign investors to hold up to 74 per cent stake in the company. “Bharti Airtel Limited has received the approval from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) vide its letter dated January 20, 2020, for increasing the limit of foreign investment up to 100 per cent of the paid-up capital of the company,” the filing said.