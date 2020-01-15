Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to start on positive note; govt to release trade statistics today

Market LIVE: Equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty peaked to record highs on Tuesday. The markets started the day in the red zone but bounced back soon enough to scale new peaks. Sensex rose 92.94 points or 0.22% and had finished the day at 41,952.63. Nifty had jumped 32.75 points or 0.27% to end the day at 12,362.30. Hero Moto corp had topped the Sensex pack with 1.80% growth whereas Indusin Bank plummeted to the bottom having lost 3.85%. Union government is set to release which will show how India fared on the trade front in the first nine months of FY20. Exports have seen a prolonged slump in the current fiscal year. India’s merchandise exports have contracted by around 2 per cent on-year till November, which rose by 10.9 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year. Imports suffered a contraction of 5.3 per cent in the same duration, driven by subdued factory demand.
With a sharp spike in December’s retail inflation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may not cut repo rates any further in the monetary policy review next month, according to a note by SBI. An acceleration to 7.35 per cent in retail inflation, breaching the upper end of the RBI’s comfort level of 4 per cent plus-minus two percentage points, may force the governing body to hold rates and analyze its ‘accommodative’ stance at a time when economic growth is at six-years low.
Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 731 crore for the quarter ended December, up 121% from the corresponding figure in the same quarter last year.
Private lender IndusInd Bank on Tuesday reported a 33% increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,309 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, due to a healthy growth in retail and treasury income. However, worsening asset quality and a 72% spike in provisioning are a matter of concern.
