Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to start on positive note; govt to release trade statistics today

Market LIVE: Equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty peaked to record highs on Tuesday. The markets started the day in the red zone but bounced back soon enough to scale new peaks. Sensex rose 92.94 points or 0.22% and had finished the day at 41,952.63. Nifty had jumped 32.75 points or 0.27% to end the day at 12,362.30. Hero Moto corp had topped the Sensex pack with 1.80% growth whereas Indusin Bank plummeted to the bottom having lost 3.85%. Union government is set to release which will show how India fared on the trade front in the first nine months of FY20. Exports have seen a prolonged slump in the current fiscal year. India’s merchandise exports have contracted by around 2 per cent on-year till November, which rose by 10.9 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year. Imports suffered a contraction of 5.3 per cent in the same duration, driven by subdued factory demand.