Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty slump on opening; IMF cuts India’s growth projection

Sensex closed the day losing 416 points at 41,528.91

Market LIVE: Equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty have slumped in early trade on Tuesday. Sensex plummeted 217 points to open the day at 41,311.86 while Nifty 50 opened on 12,169.80, losing 54 points from the last closing value. ZEEL held the top position on the Sensex pack whereas Infratel has dominated the Nifty 5o index. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called a sharp slide in consumption in the Indian market as a drag on the world economy and reduced growth forecast to 4.8 per cent for the year 2019. The IMF projected India’s economy to grow by 5.8 per cent in FY 2020-21 and 6.5 per cent in FY 2021-22. Zomato has acquired the Indian venture of Uber Eats in an all-stock deal that will give Uber 9.99 per cent stake in the food delivery service app. Subsequently, Uber Eats will shut shop in India and all direct restaurants, delivery partners, and users of the Uber Eats apps will ideally be taken over by Zomato effective Tuesday.