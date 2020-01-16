Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open strong on cues from record-setting global markets

Sensex had ended trading hours on Wednesday at 41,872.73.

Market LIVE: Equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty are likely to start on a positive note following cues from the world market rising high on the US-China phase-1 trade deal. The Sensex had ended trading hours on Wednesday at 41,872.73, losing 80 points. Nifty, on the other hand, was trading at 12,343 on the closing bell. Hero MotoCorp proved to be the showstopper in the Sensex pack with 2.76 per cent growth while Indusind Bank carried on its misery slated at the bottom with a loss of 5.44 per cent. Yes Bank had climbed the ladder to top the Nifty 50 index with a growth of 3.5 per cent while Indusind Bank had the same fate on Nifty50 as it had on Sensex, plummeting to the bottom. Global markets have scaled new peaks on Thursday as the United States and China agreed to sign a deal to bring about a truce in their 18-month trade war. MSCI’s broadest index of world stocks firmed 0.04% in early trade after closing at a record level on Wednesday while its index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.10%. Japan’s Nikkei jumped 0.14% while Australian shares were trading 0.6% higher.