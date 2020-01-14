Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty slump in early trade; Govt to announce RBI’s Deputy Governor soon

Market LIVE: Equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty made a bullish start on Tuesday taking cues from the global stock markets. Sensex slumped 59 points to open at 41,800.22 while Nifty fell 10 points to start the day at 12,318. Monday’s biggest loser TCS turned it around completely and holds the top position at the start of the day trading at 2206.55. ICICI Bank and HDFC bank fell to the bottom of the Sensex pack in early trade. The global markets riding high on the expectations of the Phase-1 of the highly talked US-China trade deal. Japan’s Nikkei surged 0.8% and hit its highest point in a month. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.7% and touched a fresh intraday high. On the other hand, oil prices slumped on Tuesday as Middle East tensions seem to be cooling down for now. Meanwhile, the government released inflation numbers on Monday evening and the picture looks bleak for the already reeling economy. Consumer price inflation (CPI) has surged to 7.35 per cent for December, way more than RBI’s targeted 4 per cent. The CPI is on the upscale since October last year. CPI in October stood at 4.62 per cent but shot up to 5.54 per cent in November. The government is also likely to announce RBI’s Deputy Governor soon.
Govt likely to appoint Michael Debaprata Patra as Deputy Governor of RBI, CNBC TV-18 reported. He is currently with the Reserve Bank of India as Executive Director.
One major difference in the NITI Aayog report is that it doesn’t give much attention to macroeconomic stability or to the need to clean up the mess in the financial sector. In some sense, these are preconditions that one can view as necessary, but at a different level than strategies for sustained growth.
Sovereign bonds in India are set to decline after inflation surged sharply in December to touch a five-year high, casting doubts over any near-term monetary easing. Consumer prices rose 7.35% last month, exceeding the 6.7% median estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, official data late Monday showed.
The markets regulator had earlier directed the top 500 listed entities to ensure that the chairperson of the board should be a non-executive director and not be related to the managing director or the chief executive officer of the firm — a directive that was to be implemented by April 2020.
Just two years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was helming an economy expanding 8%, spurring optimism India was on a path to become a major global growth driver. Now, stagflation looms as the economy grinds toward its slowest expansion in more than a decade and inflation spikes above the central bank’s target, driven by higher food prices. Social unrest against a restrictive new citizenship law is yet another challenge.
