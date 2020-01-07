Market Live: Sensex, Nifty gain in early trade

Markets on Tuesday opened on a positive note after a turbulent last day when Sensex down at six-months low and Nifty sliding down below 12000 mark. The markets went down on Monday as US President Donald Trump threatened another sanction, this time on Iraq, the largest oil producer among OPEC countries. Rise in crude oil and a subsequent fall in Indian rupee’s value against US Dollar cause haywire in the stock market. Meanwhile, Yes Bank may lose its spot in NIFTY 50 stocks and it is likely to be replaced by Shree Cement or Dabur India, according to the latest Edelweiss report. The change is likely to be effective on March 27, 2020. PM Narendra Modi met top industrialists to gather feedback and sentiments from the business community. PM Modi has been meeting various industrialists over the past few weeks to accumulate ideas and suggestions to spur economic growth which is only sliding down every quarter. Supreme Court is likely to hear pleas from Tata sons against NCLAT’s order of reinstating Cyrus Mistry as the chairman of Tata Sons on January 10. The case was mentioned for early listing after the apex court opened after the winter break. We bring you live updates: