Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty deep in red; Iraq sanctions weigh as Trump talks tough

NSE Nifty was down 205 points at 12,021.70

Market Live: Indian stock markets nosedived on Monday as global equity benchmarks plummeted while crude oil prices soared amid escalating tensions over killing of Iran’s top military general Qassem Suleimani on the order of US President Donald Trump. BSE Sensex extended early morning slump in the afternoon trade, and dived nearly 700 points to 40,774.32. NSE Nifty was down 205 points at 12,021.70. However, fall in the Indian rupee’s value against the US Dollar gave some support to the information technology stocks, limiting the fall. The domestic market faced sell-off as global stocks plummeted after US President Donald Trump threatened Iran of “major retaliation” in case it tries to call a war on the US, and massive sanctions on Iraq, the largest oil producer among OPEC countries, if it throws US troops out of its soil. Subsequently, Crude oil jumped to trade at more than $70 per barrel and that has taken oil-based stocks considerably down. The rupee too fell 31 paise on the back of rising crude oil prices. Bajaj Finance emerged as the top loser on BSE Sensex until mid-session, losing 3.8%, after the company recorded slowest AUM growth in five quarters at Rs 145,200 crore. Tata group’s Titan was the only Sensex stock trading in green in the afternoon trade. We bring to you live updates.