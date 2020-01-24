Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 180 points, Nifty breaches 12,200 mark in afternoon trade

Sensex had closed at 41,386.40, losing 271 points or 0.66 per cent on Thursday.

Market LIVE: Equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty have opened on a flat note on Friday taking cues from global markets and falling crude oil prices. Sensex was trading at 41,567.42, surging 181 points or 0.44 per cent while the Nifty gained 63 points or 0.52 per cent and was trading at 12,243.60. 25 stocks on the 30-stocks Sensex pack were trading in green.

Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has decided to not to take any action against telcos that missed the deadline set for clearing the AGR dues. Reliance Jio has paid all its dues while Vodafone Idea and Airtel have deferred payment and requested the government to wait for the Supreme court verdict on pleas filed to extend the deadline or restructure the dues clearing process. Vodafone Idea has been asked by the Supre Court to pay 53,000 crore as AGR dues levied by the government and its chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla had said last month that the company will shut down if the government does not intervene.

