Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 180 points, Nifty breaches 12,200 mark in afternoon trade

Market LIVE: Equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty have opened on a flat note on Friday taking cues from global markets and falling crude oil prices. Sensex was trading at 41,567.42, surging 181 points or 0.44 per cent while the Nifty gained 63 points or 0.52 per cent and was trading at 12,243.60. 25 stocks on the 30-stocks Sensex pack were trading in green.
Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has decided to not to take any action against telcos that missed the deadline set for clearing the AGR dues. Reliance Jio has paid all its dues while Vodafone Idea and Airtel have deferred payment and requested the government to wait for the Supreme court verdict on pleas filed to extend the deadline or restructure the dues clearing process. Vodafone Idea has been asked by the Supre Court to pay 53,000 crore as AGR dues levied by the government and its chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla had said last month that the company will shut down if the government does not intervene.
Highlights
India's HDFC Bank has chosen global executive search firm Egon Zehnder to identify a successor to managing director Aditya Puri, the country’s top private lender said on Thursday. Reuters had reported earlier on Thursday that the HDFC Bank board had tapped the global head-hunting firm in a bid to end a boardroom impasse over Puri’s successor and zero in on a candidate.
Full story
Uber’s food delivery arm UberEats improved the most on its ‘Buzz score’ or positive recall factor in 2019 only to be snapped up by rival Zomato in January in 2020. While Zomato is also one of the brands which improved on its ‘Buzz score’, according to a survey by YouGov, progress made by UberEats to improve its customer connection is expected to help the Deepinder Goyal-founded unicorn consolidate even bigger market.
Full story
Ahead of the Union Budget 2020-21, we expect the government’s continued focus on infrastructure development and nation building. Given the fact that the economy has settled down post multiple measures and layers of reforms, there are several expectations from the Union Budget to fuel consumption, increase demand in the market and aid the economy on its way to achieve higher growth rates, yet again.
Full story
Abundant liquidity available across the globe, fresh allocations at the beginning of the year and a fall in the US treasury yields have helped bring down the cost of borrowing via foreign currency bonds out of India. It is evident from the barrage of bond issuances in the first few weeks of January.
Full story
India’s economy appears to be shaking off a slump, as activity in the services and manufacturing sectors expanded for a second straight month in December. The needle on a gauge measuring so-called animal spirits signaled the economy may be taking a turn for the better, as five of the eight high-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg News came in stronger last month. The dial was last at the current position in August.
Full story
With several state governments grappling with the issue of rising numbers of stray cattle, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has come up with a proposal that is likely to kill two birds with one stone; use stray cows as surrogates to give birth to ‘elite cows’ who have high milk yield.
Full story
Gold prices opened lower on Friday as investors looked at riskier assets amid World Health Organization said it is an emergency in China only as of now and not a global cause of concern.
Full story
Benchmark equity market indices Sensex and Nifty opened flat with a negative bias on Friday as the caution on China’s newly found virus weighed on the investors sentiment.
Full story
The World Economic Forum (WEF) and a group of more than 40 central banks of nations, financial institutions, researchers, global organisations have said that in the scenario of growing possibilities of digital currencies around the world, they’ve developed a framework to facilitate central banks in designing models, evaluating their potential and in deploying these instruments.
Full story
At a time when foreign investors are dumping Indian rupee bonds, the government is creating room for more foreign portfolio investment in Indian debt. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday doubled the investment limit for FPIs (foreign portfolio investors) in government and corporate bonds to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, via the Voluntary Retention Route and allowed them to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETF) that invest only in debt instruments.
Full story
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India would hold talks with the EU and the UK to forge free trade agreements (FTAs). He, however, insisted that the China-dominated Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) pact, in its present form, is an “unbalanced trade agreement which is really not fulfilling the guiding principles on which it started”.
Full story
Abundant liquidity available across the globe, fresh allocations at the beginning of the year and a fall in the US treasury yields have helped bring down the cost of borrowing via foreign currency bonds out of India.
Full story
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 6,705 crore for the September quarter, compared with a net profit to Rs 438.74 crore in year-ago period.
Full story