Market LIVE: PMI rises joint strongest; power supply falls; new GST return system on cards

Market LIVE: India’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose at the “joint-strongest” rate in December 2019 with companies ramping up production and resuming hiring efforts. The PMI reading was at 51.2 in November. Even then, the degree of optimism signalled at the end of last year was the weakest in just under three years. The same reflects concerns over market conditions, which could restrict job creation and investment in the early part of 2020, IHS Markit said. In the next GST meet scheduled for Tuesday, officers from states and Centre are likely to discuss a new return system, measures to boost compliance and check frauds. While concerns for revenue remain, the officers are also likely to discuss fake input tax credit (ITC) claims, misuse of refunds and data matching of filings and bank accounts, The Indian Express reported. Meanwhile, India has supplied less electricity for the fifth month in a row in December, signalling that the country’s industrial activity has not picked up amid an ongoing economic slowdown that is yet to bottom out.
Highlights
States are crying foul over delay in receipt of compensation from the Centre on the goods and services tax (GST) account and are also slashing capital expenditure due to the overall revenue shortfall, but they would have been worse off if the GST weren’t introduced. According to the data gathered by the GST Network and reviewed by FE, states had, between FY14-17, enjoyed an average annual revenue growth of only about 8% from those state-level taxes which later collapsed into GST.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday facilitated disbursal of Rs 12,000 crore to 6 crore farmers in one go under the government’s flagship PM-Kisan scheme, taking the total amount transferred to about Rs 42,000 crore so far this fiscal.
Even as sowing for winter (rabi) crop is progressing, total sowing in Gujarat has almost touched record-breaking 36 lakh hectare mark, indicating increase in sowing area by almost 30% as compared to previous season of 2018-19. During the last season, winter sowing was around 27.40 lakh hectare. In the current season, it has already reached 35.50 lakh hectare by the end of calendar year 2019 and it would easily cross 36 lakh hectare in coming days as sowing is still progressing in different parts of the state.
The deadline for submitting expression-of-interest (EoI) for Jet Airways may be extended till January 15 to give some more time to potential bidders. The Hinduja Group, which was earlier understood to be interested in investing in the beleaguered airline, has mailed the resolution professional (RP) expressing their intention to re-look at Jet Airways, banking sources said.
The Union government Thursday awarded contracts to state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) for seven oilfields offered under the fourth round of Open Acreage Licensing Programme (OALP) auctions. No private players had participated in the auctions for these blocks in this latest OALP round. ONGC had bid for all the blocks cumulatively spread across 18,510 sq km. It was the only bidder for the six blocks offered in Madhya Pradesh and one in West Bengal.
Sugar production till December 31 in the current sugar season (October-September) of 2019-2020 has declined by 30% to 7.79 million tonne as compared to 11.17 million tonne as of December 31, 2018, lower by 3.37 million tonne compared to last season’s production.
This is the first bond ETF to debut on the exchanges with the purpose of deepening the bond market and making available fixed-income products to investors at a significantly cheaper price.
