Market LIVE: Markets tumble in early trade on heightened US-Iran tensions

Market LIVE: Equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty opened on a tumbling note again on Wednesday after recovering well enough on Tuesday. Sensex went down by 348 points from the overnight numbers and opened at 40520.99. Nifty, on the other hand, slumped by 115 points to start the day at 11937.20. An overnight missile attack by Iran on the US military base in Iraq created jitters in the global market and it has not spared Indian stock markets either. Equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty had recovered on Tuesday from the Monday mayhem created by the geopolitical onslaught in west Asia. Markets stabilized on Tuesday as Iran showed restraint and the situation didn’t escalate for a day. Wall Street witnessed dip while Japan’s Nikkei as well is trading in the red zone and the trend gets consolidated in India. Brent crude futures rose with rising tensions in the middle east as it is trading at $1.56 or 2.3% high to $69.83 after earlier rising to $71.75, the highest since mid-September 2019. We bring you live updates: