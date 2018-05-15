Share Market Live Update: Karnataka Election result to be announced today; Sensex, Nifty set to open flat

Share Market Live: Karnataka Elections results will be announced today, 15 May 2018.

Share Market Live Update: Karnataka Election Result will be announced today, 15 May 2018 (Karnataka Elections 2018 Results Date) putting an end to the month-long anticipation as the outcome of recently held Karnataka Elections is likely to chart the stock market direction ahead from present levels. Market participants and investors all across have been keenly awaiting the Karnataka Elections 2018 results as this Assembly election will be an acid test for Narendra Modi-led BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) before the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. In the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 results today, Narendra Modi-led BJP’s B S Yeddyurappa and Rahul Gandhi-led INC (Indian National Congress) Siddaramaiah (current CM of Karnataka) fate will be decided.

In the Karnataka Elections 2018, a vote count of 72.13% was seen, which was the highest since 1952 assembly polls. Indian stock markets finished on a flatter note on Monday with the headline indices Sensex and Nifty settling just in green. Earlier on Friday last week, Sensex and Nifty concluded at their respective 3-month highs.

8:00 am: If Narendra Modi-led BJP loses Karnataka Elections 2018 today, it will be a big blow to the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) before the 2019 general elections. Indian stock markets including Sensex and Nifty may face a shakeout situation if Modi-led B S Yeddyurappa loses the election battle against Rahul Gandhi-supported Siddaramaiah. “It will bring in a kind of a shakeout situation that will take out some weak players and medium term players out of the market. If this happens, we may see a continuation of correction like we have witnessed in February 2018,” Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research told FE Online.

7:55 am: The sectoral indices of National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended mixed on Monday with Nifty PSU Bank index leading the charge and Nifty Auto index being the biggest loser at the closing on Monday, 14 May 2018, ahead of Karnataka Elections Results.

Shares of NTPC, Dr Reddy’s, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Power Grid, Infosys emerged as the lead gainers whereas shares of M&M, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and TCS were the top laggards among the BSE Sensex components at the closing bell on Monday ahead of Karnataka Elections Results.

7:42 am: “Margin of victory is the most important factor and with the exit polls indicating all kinds of permutations and combinations, the markets are definitely going to be volatile,” Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research, Joindre Capital Services was quoted as saying in a Bloomberg report. “Having said that, a conclusive BJP win can push the Nifty above 11,000 this week and a Congress victory can see the gauge drop as much as 400 points,” Avinash Gorakshakar added.

7:35 am: The Indian rupee extended losses on Monday and settled at a fresh 16-month low against the US dollar ahead of Karnataka Elections 2018 results. The rupee declined by 18 paise to conclude at a 16-month low of 67.51 apiece US dollar on Monday. This was the lowest closing for the rupee since 31 January 2017, when it had ended at 67.87.

7:26 am: Among the major economic data released on Monday, retail inflation inched up reversing the declining trend to 4.58% in April due to hardening in prices of cereals, meat, fish and fruits. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation was 4.28% in March 2018 and was at 2.99% in April 2017.

7:20 am: Major shares in the news today ahead of Karnataka Elections Result

Allahabad Bank: The government has initiated the process to remove Allahabad Bank CEO Usha Ananthasubramanian and two executive directors of Punjab National Bank in connection with $2 billion fraud allegedly involving the diamond jeweller Nirav Modi. Also, the Reserve Bank of India has imposed restrictions on Allahabad Bank on lending to risky assets and raising high-cost deposits in view of deteriorating financial health of the bank.

PNB: Shares of India’s second-largest PSU bank Punjab National Bank will be in a close watch on Tuesday as the bank is scheduled to announce its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended 31 March 2018 after India’s biggest banking fraud amounting nearly Rs 13,700 crore unravelled at the bank in February.

Central Bank of India: Central Bank of India is planning to raise up to Rs 8,000 crore equity capital in the current financial year.

Reliance Infrastructure: Reliance Infrastructure’s (RInfra) board has approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore by issuance of equity shares to its existing shareholders or qualified institutional investors.

Hindustan Unilever: Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has posted a 14.2 per cent% in the standalone net profit to Rs 1,351 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March driven by a strong double-digit volume growth.

IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank has raised it’s marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) rate by up to 10 basis points across various tenors.

South Indian Bank: South Indian Bank has reported a rise of 51% in net profit to Rs 114.1 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

7:06 am: The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed ahead of the Karnataka Elections results. The SGX Nifty Futures was trading down 0.06% at 10,802.5 on the Singapore Exchange in the early dealing son Tuesday.

7:03 am: US stock markets ended slightly higher on Monday in a choppy session. The weakness in defensive stocks offset optimism following US President Donald Trump’s conciliatory remarks toward China’s ZTE Corp that calmed the waters of US-China trade tensions, Reuters said in a report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68.24 points or 0.27% to 24,899.41, the S&P 500 gained 2.41 points or 0.09% to 2,730.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.43 points or 0.11% to 7,411.32.

7:00 am: Indian equities ended flat on Monday in a rangebound trade ahead of Karnataka Elections 2018 results with Sensex and Nifty finishing marginally up in green. The benchmark Sensex settled at 35,556.71, up by 20.92 points or 0.06% while NSE Nifty concluded at 10,806.6, up by 0.1 points. Shares of Sun TV were the lead gainers while PTC India Financial Services shares were the biggest losers among the ‘A’ group on BSE on Monday.