Share Market Live: Sensex gains 143 points, rupee recovers 17 paise vs USD; Tata Steel tops

Share Market Live: India’s share market extended gains in the morning deals after opening marginally higher on Friday following a slight uptick in the US equities with DJIA gaining 89 points and with crude oil prices dropping slightly. Meanwhile, crude oil prices dipped a little in the early session on Friday with Brent crude oil price hovering above $77 per barrel and US WTI crude oil shuttling above $73 a barrel. Crude oil prices fell amid concerns about trade frictions between the United States and other major economies, although crude market conditions remain tight due to supply disruptions and generally high demand, a Reuters report said. Yesterday only, US WTI hit its highest since November 2014 at $74.03 per barrel.
Live Blog
Share Market Live Update: Sensex, Nifty, Rupee to Dollar Exchange Rate, Top Stocks, Stock Market News
Earlier yesterday, US stocks rose on Thursday as growth sectors such as technology rebounded from the previous session's declines and financial shares snapped their 13-day losing streak, Reuters said in a report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89.19 points or 0.37% to 24,206.78, the S&P 500 gained 15.7 points or 0.58% to 2,715.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.40 points or 0.77% to 7,502.48.
Within minutes of opening up, the domestic markets extended the gains following a sustained uptick in blue-chip scrips of RIL, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys and L&T. BSE Sensex logged a day's high of 35180.50, up by 142.86 points.
Indian stock markets started on a positive note on last day of H1 2018, Friday with the headline indices Sensex and Nifty opening slightly higher as heavyweight shares of SBI, Tata Steel, HUL, Tata Motors, RIL, Infosys, ICICI Bank and HUL advanced more than 1%. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 90.52 points or 0.26% to open at 35,128.16 while NSE Nifty added 23.75 points or 0.22% to open at 10,612.85 on Friday.
The Indian rupee recovered partly from the all-time low level and got appreciated by as much as 17 paise against the US dollar in the wee hours. The rupees regained 17 paise or 0.26% at 68.61 per US dollar on Friday.
Shares of Tech Mahindra, HPCL, Titan, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Coal India, Bajaj Finserv, Yes Bank and GAIL rose up to 8% with Tech Mahindra stock surging the most.
According to a Reuters report, Asian shares traded near nine-month lows in the early trade on Friday despite small gains on Wall Street overnight, as ongoing concerns over global trade frictions dampened sentiment, though a move to ease foreign investment curbs in China could boost markets there.