Share Market Live: Sensex gains 143 points, rupee recovers 17 paise vs USD; Tata Steel tops

Share Market Live: People standing in front of the stock ticker of Bombay Stock Exchange. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Live: India’s share market extended gains in the morning deals after opening marginally higher on Friday following a slight uptick in the US equities with DJIA gaining 89 points and with crude oil prices dropping slightly. Meanwhile, crude oil prices dipped a little in the early session on Friday with Brent crude oil price hovering above $77 per barrel and US WTI crude oil shuttling above $73 a barrel. Crude oil prices fell amid concerns about trade frictions between the United States and other major economies, although crude market conditions remain tight due to supply disruptions and generally high demand, a Reuters report said. Yesterday only, US WTI hit its highest since November 2014 at $74.03 per barrel.