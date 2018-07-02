Share Market live today: Sensex slips 150 points after a flat start, Nifty below 10,700-level; NTPC down 3%

Share Market Live Update: Sensex, Nifty, Top Stocks, Stock Market News

The Sensex slipped over 150 points to a low of 35,297.83 in early trade, led by losses of NTPC shares which fell over 3 %. Vedanta, Coal India, LT, ITC, ONGC shares lost over 1%. The Nifty gave up the 10,700 mark, falling 40 points to a low of 10,673.10. Bajaj Auto and Tata Steel shares gained over 2%.

Asian shares were subdued on Monday ahead of a week packed with major economic events, according to a Reuters report. Fine Organic and RITES IPO will be listed on the domestic bourses today.