Share Market live today: Sensex slips 150 points after a flat start, Nifty below 10,700-level; NTPC down 3%

The Sensex slipped over 150 points to a low of 35,297.83 in early trade, led by losses of NTPC shares which fell over 3 %. Vedanta, Coal India, LT, ITC, ONGC shares lost over 1%. The Nifty gave up the 10,700 mark, falling 40 points to a low of 10,673.10. Bajaj Auto and Tata Steel shares gained over 2%.
Asian shares were subdued on Monday ahead of a week packed with major economic events, according to a Reuters report. Fine Organic and RITES IPO will be listed on the domestic bourses today.
deleting_message
Tata Steel's shares rose 3.3% to a high of Rs 586.50 following the company's announcement of signing a final agreement with Germany’s Thyssenkrupp to establish a long-expected steel joint venture. The level is the highest since June 12 this year. This is the largest deal in Europe’s steel industry since the takeover of Arcelor by Mittal in 2006. The 50-50 joint venture – to be named Thyssenkrupp Tata Steel – will have about 48,000 workers and about 17 billion euros ($19.9 billion) in sales, Reuters reported. The mega venture will be based in the Netherlands.
The rupee strengthened by 13 paise to 68.33 against the dollar in early trade today. The rupee had gained 33 paise to 68.46 against the US dollar on Friday.
The Sensex slipped over 150 points to a low of 35,297.83 in early trade, led by losses of NTPC shares which fell over 3 %. Vedanta, Coal India, LT, ITC. ONGC shares lost over 1%. The Nifty gave up the 10,700 mark, falling 40 points to a low of 10,673.10.
TCS, RIL, Airtel, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, PNB, 10 other stocks will be in news today
The domestic equity market opened on a flat-to-negative note on Monday, with the BSE Sensex falling over 50 points to a low of 35,353.08 in early trade. The Nifty of the National Stock exchange traded down by 16.85 points at 10,697.45. Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Tata Motors shares gained over 2%.
Oil prices fell on Monday, with a Reuters survey showing Saudi Arabia has boosted supplies to a near-record 10.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in a sign the world’s top crude exporter wants to make up for disruptions elsewhere. Brent crude oil futures were at $78.52 per barrel at 0058 GMT, down 71 cents, or 0.9 percent, from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 71 cents, or 1 percent, at $73.44 a barrel, after rising more than 8 percent last week.
Oil prices fell on Monday, with a Reuters survey showing Saudi Arabia has boosted supplies to a near-record 10.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in a sign the world’s top crude exporter wants to make up for disruptions elsewhere. Brent crude oil futures were at $78.52 per barrel at 0058 GMT, down 71 cents, or 0.9 percent, from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 71 cents, or 1 percent, at $73.44 a barrel, after rising more than 8 percent last week.
Asian shares were subdued Monday ahead of a week packed with major economic events, while Mexico's peso firmed as exit polls pointed to a decisive victory for presidential front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's party, Reuters reported. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a fraction firmer in early trade. The index shed 2 per cent last week as trade concerns clouded the outlook for Chinese growth and pressured asset prices there. Tension is growing ahead of a July 6 deadline when the U.S. is due to impose US$34 billion of tariffs on Chinese exports.