Market LIVE: Air India divestment wheels start moving; Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra drag Sensex down

Market LIVE: Equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty have slumped on opening, following trends in the global markets where shares have plunged on fear of coronavirus outbreak. Sensex plummeted 177 points 0.43 per cent and was trading at 41,435.98 while the Nifty 50 index was trading at 12,193.55, down 54 points or 0.45 percent on Monday. Mahindra & Mahindra has topped the Sensex pack. Ultratech Cement has re-established its position on the Sensex pack after phenomenal Q3 results released on Friday. ICICI Bank is holding on to its strong position both on the Sensex and the Nifty50 index.

The government has issued the preliminary information memorandum for 100 per cent stake sale in Air India. As part of the strategic disinvestment, Air India would also sell 100 per cent stake in low cost airline Air India Express and 50 per cent shareholding in joint venture AISATS. The successful bidder will also get management control of the airline. The government has set March 17 as the deadline for submitting the Expression of Interest (EoI).