Market LIVE: Abhijit Banerjee finds India in recession; Sensex, Nifty start day on stronger note

Sensex had plummeted 458 points or 1.10 per cent in intraday to finish the trade at 41,155.12 on Monday

Market LIVE: Equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty have made a positive start on Tuesday although global stocks have tumbled following a massive outbreak of Coronavirus which has affected stock investors’ confidence severely Sensex has jumped 152 points or 0.37 per cent and was trading at 41,307.93 while the Nifty 50 index was trading at 12,154.90, up 35 points or 0.30 per cent from the last closing value. HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Hero Moto Corp have helped Sensex to rally higher in the morning session.

Nobel laureate and economist Abhijit Banerjee on Monday flagged the concern that India country might be heading into a recession, and there is “nothing in the data” suggesting otherwise. He re-emphasized the need for the government to adress the banking sector. “The banking sector is in doldrums. It needs huge funding by the government. The Centre should also look at infrastructure sector funding,” added the 58-year-old Nobel Laureate.