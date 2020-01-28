Market LIVE: Abhijit Banerjee finds India in recession; Sensex, Nifty start day on stronger note

Market LIVE: Equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty have made a positive start on Tuesday although global stocks have tumbled following a massive outbreak of Coronavirus which has affected stock investors’ confidence severely Sensex has jumped 152 points or 0.37 per cent and was trading at 41,307.93 while the Nifty 50 index was trading at 12,154.90, up 35 points or 0.30 per cent from the last closing value. HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Hero Moto Corp have helped Sensex to rally higher in the morning session.
Nobel laureate and economist Abhijit Banerjee on Monday flagged the concern that India country might be heading into a recession, and there is “nothing in the data” suggesting otherwise. He re-emphasized the need for the government to adress the banking sector. “The banking sector is in doldrums. It needs huge funding by the government. The Centre should also look at infrastructure sector funding,” added the 58-year-old Nobel Laureate.
Highlights
InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of low-cost carrier IndiGo, posted a 167.9% year-on-year jump in its net profit to Rs 495.97 crore for the December quarter, boosted by a 25.5% growth in operating revenue at Rs 9,931.68 crore. Revenues rose at a faster pace than capacity growth, the management said. The airline revised its capacity guidance for financial year 2021 downwards 20% from 25% earlier due to slowdown in aircraft addition.
Full story
Bank of Baroda (BoB) expects slippages (fresh accretion of bad loans) to decline from the fourth quarter. The bank ratcheted up slippages of Rs 10,387 crore during the December quarter, against the average of Rs 6,000 crore it reported in previous quarters.
Full story
Two rating agencies — Crisil and India Ratings & Research — have downgraded non-convertible debentures of Vodafone Idea worth Rs 3,500 crore. The downgrade comes after the Supreme Court refused to grant any relief to the telecom operator, which may find it challenging to make the payment against the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) related liability. Total debt of Vodafone Idea stood at Rs 99,660 crore as on September 2019, shows the data from Bloomberg.
Full story
After a failed attempt in 2018, the government on Monday invited bids for privatising state-owned carrier Air India, a second effort in less than two years for stake sale in the debt-laden airline. Learning its lesson from the 2018 failure, the preliminary information memorandum states that 100% stake will be offloaded unlike 76% offered in the previous attempt. However, the new owners would be required to continue to use the “Air India” brand name and this cannot be changed.
Full story
Nobel laureate and economist Abhijit Banerjee on Monday said the country could be passing through a phase of recession, and there is “nothing in the data” that suggests otherwise. Banerjee, during an address at the Kolkata Literary Meet, also said the priority of the government should be on refinancing the banking sector, which is in “doldrums”.
Full story