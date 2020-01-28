Market LIVE: Abhijit Banerjee finds India in recession; Sensex, Nifty likely to start on cautious note

Sensex had plummeted 458 points or 1.10 per cent in intraday to finish the trade at 41,155.12 on Monday

Market LIVE: Equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty are likely to start on a cautious note following cues from the tumbling stocks in the global markets. Massive outbreak of Coronavirus has affected stock investors’ confidence severely and it led to significant slides in the stock markets globally. Sensex had plummeted 458 points or 1.10 per cent in intraday to finish the trade at 41,155.12 on Monday while the Nifty 50 index was trading at 12,119.00, down 129 points or 1 per cent at the time of closing of Monday trade. Poor performances from the heavyweight stocks such as Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, HDFC BANK, SBI dragged the Sensex down on Monday.

Nobel laureate and economist Abhijit Banerjee on Monday flagged the concern that India country might be heading into a recession, and there is “nothing in the data” suggesting otherwise. He re-emphasized the need for the government to adress the banking sector. “The banking sector is in doldrums. It needs huge funding by the government. The Centre should also look at infrastructure sector funding,” added the 58-year-old Nobel Laureate.