Market Impact: Euphoria over stable government dies down fast

Published: May 24, 2019 4:32:12 AM

With sectors such as power and telecom in deep trouble and the NPA cycle not turning just yet, corporate India has little but a low base going for it.

If the euphoria over a stable government died down quickly on Thursday it’s because corporate earnings are at their worst in years and there’s little chance of a recovery in 2019-20. Indeed, as this paper has repeatedly noted, the broader market has been in a bear grip for close to a year now. Close to 68% of the stocks with a market capitalisation of `1,000 crore have lost value over the past year. Before the rallies on May 17 and May 20, this ratio was a higher 74%.

The surge in the Sensex over the last two years of 28% — powered by just six stocks — has masked the widespread losses in the market especially in the mid-cap and small cap stocks. The underperformance is the result of anaemic corporate profits in the wake of disruptions due to demonetisation, GST and in general, a slowing economy. The economy has slowed over the last four quarters and is expected to grow at just 6.5% in Q4FY19, the slowest pace after the June, 2017 quarter. Consumption demand is flagging as seen in the volumes reported by FMCG firms and in the subdued sales of cars and two-wheelers. Moreover, corporate India remains leveraged – since cash flows have been crimped.

