Market HIGHLIGHTS: Sensex surges 270 points, Nifty gains ground; L&T up on strong Q3 results

Sensex had lost 208 points or 0.50 per cent to close at 41,115.38 on Wednesday.

Market LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty had traded in green throughout the day after a brief opening session when Nifty was trading in the red. The 30-share index Sensex finished the day having surged 271 points or 0.61 per cent at 41,386.40. On the other hand, Nifty gained 73 points or 0.60 per cent to reach the closing bells at 12,179.90 on Thursday. Larsen & Turbo (LT) consolidated its position at the top of the Sensex pack with 2.83 per cent growth riding on the back of strong Q3 results. Tech Mahindra slumped to the bottom of the Sensex losing 1.33 per cent. 22 stocks out of the 30 on the Sensex pack finished Thursday in green.



Meanwhile, the deadline given by the government to the telecom companies to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) ends today and barring Reliance Jio, all companies have asked the government to wait for the Supreme Court order before clearing the dues. Telcos had filed a petition in the Supreme Court to seek more time to pay the contentious charge the government has sought from them for using spectrum licenses and other services.