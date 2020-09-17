Market fall wipes out over Rs 1 lakh crore from investor wealth on Thursday

Sensex closed at 38,979.85, lower by 323 points or 0.82 per cent.

Investor wealth eroded by over Rs 1 lakh crore on Thursday as equities came under pressure after registering gains in the past two days. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened lower and remained in the negative territory throughout the trading session. The benchmark finally closed at 38,979.85, lower by 323 points or 0.82 per cent. At close of trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled Rs 1,03,247.77 crore to Rs 1,59,04,784.95 crore.

“Markets surrendered yesterday’s gains and settled closer to the day’s low following weak global cues. The US Fed in its policy meet raised concern over economic recovery which triggered a weak start in our market,” Religare Broking Ltd VP – Research Ajit Mishra said. “Though the benchmark tried to recover multiple times during the day, profit-taking on every rise not only capped the upside but also pushed the index lower,” he added.

Bajaj Finserv was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, falling 2.23 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, L&T, TCS and ICICI Bank, while HCL Tech, Infosys and Maruti were among the five gainers. “Sentiments got a hit after the US Fed highlighted uncertainty surrounding economic recovery,” Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking said.

In the broader market, the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell up to 0.53 per cent. Among BSE indices, realty, metal, bankex, capital goods and finance dropped as much as 1.87 per cent, while healthcare, IT and teck closed with gains. On the BSE, 1,612 companies declined, while 1,125 advanced and 159 remained unchanged.