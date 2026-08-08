What is the share price of Market Creators? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Market Creators is ₹14.98 as on .

What kind of stock is Market Creators? The Market Creators is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Market Creators? The market cap of Market Creators is ₹15.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Market Creators? Today’s highest and lowest price of Market Creators are ₹15.76 and ₹14.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Market Creators? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Market Creators stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Market Creators is ₹16.17 and 52-week low of Market Creators is ₹10.00 as on .

How has the Market Creators performed historically in terms of returns? The Market Creators has shown returns of -4.95% over the past day, 0.54% for the past month, 10.8% over 3 months, 4.9% over 1 year, 18.51% across 3 years, and 23.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Market Creators? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Market Creators are -75.66 and 1.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global