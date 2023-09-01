Follow Us

Market Creators Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MARKET CREATORS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.61 Closed
-8.4-0.79
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Market Creators Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.61₹8.61
₹8.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.36₹12.94
₹8.61
Open Price
₹8.61
Prev. Close
₹9.40
Volume
5,160

Market Creators Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.61
  • R28.61
  • R38.61
  • Pivot
    8.61
  • S18.61
  • S28.61
  • S38.61

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.468.98
  • 1010.18.93
  • 2010.158.96
  • 5010.039.08
  • 1009.729.23
  • 20010.319.4

Market Creators Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.70-4.33-6.821.29-10.2283.1994.36
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Market Creators Ltd. Share Holdings

Market Creators Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Market Creators Ltd.

Market Creators Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ1991PLC016555 and registration number is 016555. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. J H Shah
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rashmikant Acharya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nirav Patel
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Amal R Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakashchandra G Juthani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Prabhakar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neela J Shah
    Woman Director

FAQs on Market Creators Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Market Creators Ltd.?

The market cap of Market Creators Ltd. is ₹9.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Market Creators Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Market Creators Ltd. is 124.78 and PB ratio of Market Creators Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Market Creators Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Market Creators Ltd. is ₹8.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Market Creators Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Market Creators Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Market Creators Ltd. is ₹12.94 and 52-week low of Market Creators Ltd. is ₹7.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

