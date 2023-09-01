Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Market Creators Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ1991PLC016555 and registration number is 016555. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Market Creators Ltd. is ₹9.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Market Creators Ltd. is 124.78 and PB ratio of Market Creators Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Market Creators Ltd. is ₹8.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Market Creators Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Market Creators Ltd. is ₹12.94 and 52-week low of Market Creators Ltd. is ₹7.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.