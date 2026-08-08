Here's the live share price of Market Creators along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Market Creators
|0
|-0.79
|16.58
|15.23
|-2.16
|18.51
|23.33
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|7.56
|15.68
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-2.31
|-4.85
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|7.52
|14.17
|17.46
|52.64
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-8.57
|-4.75
|-8.35
|-11.3
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-4.39
|-1.44
|8.91
|-3.84
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-3.92
|-11.68
|-14.49
|-3.29
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|6.76
|4.58
|2.59
|11.7
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.5
|3.95
|-4.04
|4.95
|-0.03
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|0.92
|15.17
|40.03
|61.02
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-1.98
|-8.62
|-5
|-11.66
|20.33
|19.9
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-11.58
|0.23
|17.95
|20.57
|47.18
|26.1
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-11.7
|-10.4
|7.63
|14.42
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|4.51
|-6.18
|6.5
|4.72
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|10.33
|2.17
|-6.03
|-12.82
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|7.35
|7.37
|-1.23
|-5.73
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|15.38
|19.17
|30.4
|27.59
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|5.83
|-8.93
|-31.59
|-35.15
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|2.48
|-11.67
|-1.72
|-17.2
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.7
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Market Creators has declined 2.16% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (52.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Market Creators has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.79
|15.79
|10
|15.71
|15.66
|20
|15.36
|15.35
|50
|14.36
|14.57
|100
|13.45
|14.06
|200
|13.89
|13.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Market Creators remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:05 AM IST IST
|Market Creators - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Market Creators - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 02:07 AM IST IST
|Market Creators - Regulation 7 (2) Read With Regulation 6(2) - Continual Disclosure Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading)
|Jul 04, 2026, 02:00 AM IST IST
|Market Creators - Regulation 7 (2) Read With Regulation 6(2) - Continual Disclosure Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading)
|May 30, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Market Creators - Disclosure Under Regulation 32(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
Source: Dion Global
Market Creators Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ1991PLC016555 and registration number is 016555. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Market Creators is ₹14.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Market Creators is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Market Creators is ₹15.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Market Creators are ₹15.76 and ₹14.98.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Market Creators stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Market Creators is ₹16.17 and 52-week low of Market Creators is ₹10.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Market Creators has shown returns of -4.95% over the past day, 0.54% for the past month, 10.8% over 3 months, 4.9% over 1 year, 18.51% across 3 years, and 23.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Market Creators are -75.66 and 1.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global