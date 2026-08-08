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Market Creators Share Price

NSE
BSE

MARKET CREATORS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Market Creators along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.98 Closed
-4.95₹ -0.78
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Market Creators Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.98₹15.76
₹14.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.00₹16.17
₹14.98
Open Price
₹15.76
Prev. Close
₹15.76
Volume
23

Source: Dion Global

Market Creators Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Market Creators		0-0.7916.5815.23-2.1618.5123.33
Tata Capital		1.977.5615.686.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-2.31-4.851.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.477.5214.1717.4652.6430.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-8.57-4.75-8.35-11.3-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-4.39-1.448.91-3.8459.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-3.92-11.68-14.49-3.2924.067.06
360 One Wam		2.696.764.582.5911.732.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.53.95-4.044.95-0.0339.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.280.9215.1740.0361.0286.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-1.98-8.62-5-11.6620.3319.9
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-11.580.2317.9520.5747.1826.1
Angel One		-1.98-11.7-10.47.6314.4224.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.484.51-6.186.54.7218.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.1410.332.17-6.03-12.8234.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.147.357.37-1.23-5.7334.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2415.3819.1730.427.5942.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.525.83-8.93-31.59-35.1537.3118.87
JM Financial		4.992.48-11.67-1.72-17.219.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.7149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Market Creators has declined 2.16% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (52.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Market Creators has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Market Creators Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Market Creators Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.7915.79
1015.7115.66
2015.3615.35
5014.3614.57
10013.4514.06
20013.8913.92

Source: Dion Global

Market Creators Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Market Creators remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Market Creators Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 02:05 AM IST ISTMarket Creators - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTMarket Creators - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 02:07 AM IST ISTMarket Creators - Regulation 7 (2) Read With Regulation 6(2) - Continual Disclosure Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading)
Jul 04, 2026, 02:00 AM IST ISTMarket Creators - Regulation 7 (2) Read With Regulation 6(2) - Continual Disclosure Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading)
May 30, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTMarket Creators - Disclosure Under Regulation 32(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20

Source: Dion Global

About Market Creators

Market Creators Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ1991PLC016555 and registration number is 016555. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Jayantilal H Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rashmikant G Acharya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh J Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nirav N Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neela J Shah
    Woman Director
  • Mrs. Kinnari Amal Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nishant Bipin Ramani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kirit Dhirajlal Vadalia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Market Creators Share Price

What is the share price of Market Creators?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Market Creators is ₹14.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Market Creators?

The Market Creators is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Market Creators?

The market cap of Market Creators is ₹15.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Market Creators?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Market Creators are ₹15.76 and ₹14.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Market Creators?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Market Creators stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Market Creators is ₹16.17 and 52-week low of Market Creators is ₹10.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Market Creators performed historically in terms of returns?

The Market Creators has shown returns of -4.95% over the past day, 0.54% for the past month, 10.8% over 3 months, 4.9% over 1 year, 18.51% across 3 years, and 23.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Market Creators?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Market Creators are -75.66 and 1.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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