Market capitalisation: Bajaj Finance 10th most valued firm

Bajaj Finance on Tuesday became the 10th most valued company on the exchanges and overtook State Bank of India (SBI) in market capitalisation. The Bajaj Finance stock has gained 15% in the last 75 days or so, while SBI stock has lost 31.2%. At the end of June, Bajaj Finance’s assets stood at Rs 1.29 lakh crore.
