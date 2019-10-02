Market capitalisation: Bajaj Finance 10th most valued firm

The Bajaj Finance stock has gained 15% in the last 75 days or so, while SBI stock has lost 31.2%.

Bajaj Finance on Tuesday became the 10th most valued company on the exchanges and overtook State Bank of India (SBI) in market capitalisation. The Bajaj Finance stock has gained 15% in the last 75 days or so, while SBI stock has lost 31.2%. At the end of June, Bajaj Finance’s assets stood at Rs 1.29 lakh crore.