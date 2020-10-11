  • MORE MARKET STATS

Market cap of 9 of top-10 firms skyrockets by Rs 3 lakh crore

By: |
October 11, 2020 10:25 AM

TCS was the biggest gainer from the elite club with its valuation zooming by Rs 1,09,644.68 crore to Rs 10,56,277.53 crore.

During the last week, BSE Sensex advanced 1,812.44 points or 4.68 per cent.

Nine of the 10 most valued companies added a whopping Rs 3,01,145.46 crore to their combined market capitalisation last week, helped by a bullish market trend and rally in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). During the last week, BSE Sensex advanced 1,812.44 points or 4.68 per cent.

TCS was the biggest gainer from the elite club with its valuation zooming by Rs 1,09,644.68 crore to Rs 10,56,277.53 crore. The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 69,952.08 crore to Rs 6,78,991.98 crore. Infosys added Rs 38,270.81 crore to its market valuation at Rs 4,71,751.13 crore. HDFC witnessed a gain of Rs 30,052.75 crore in m-cap at Rs 3,51,483.41 crore.

Related News

ICICI Bank’s valuation jumped by Rs 22,428.99 crore to Rs 2,77,003.07 crore and that of HCL Technologies Limited rose by Rs 11,736.6 crore to Rs 2,32,289.73 crore.

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited increased by Rs 10,291.06 crore to Rs 5,02,534.84 crore and that of Reliance Industries by Rs 5,849.16 crore to Rs 15,10,436.34 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 2,919.33 crore to Rs 2,61,265.33 crore.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel’s valuation declined Rs 3,928 crore to Rs 2,31,943.02 crore. In the ranking of top-10 companies, RIL remained at number one rank followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies and Bharti Airtel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Market cap of 9 of top-10 firms skyrockets by Rs 3 lakh crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sensex rallies 327 points on Friday after RBI steps to boost liquidity
2RBI’s Open Market Operations in state bonds may help erase extra spread over G-secs
3Bank Nifty soars 2.83% on steps to boost liquidity