Mark Zuckerberg shows off his ‘edible’ Bitcoin that doesn’t look like a crypto; here’s what it is

Amid the likes of Elon Musk continuously hogging the crypto limelight, there’s now Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg who seems to be looking at getting the attention of the crypto press. The social networking Moghul on Monday hinted at his possible investment into the cryptocurrency after he posted a picture of his two goats – one of them named after the world’s most valuable crypto Bitcoin – on Facebook. The other goat was Max. The two pets appeared to be clicked at a hay barn. “My goats: Max and Bitcoin,” Zuckerberg wrote introducing them. Shared at around 4 am on Tuesday, the post has attracted over 1 million likes, more than 2 lakh comments, and over 20,000 shares, at the time of filing this report. The frenzy in the crypto world following the post was obvious.

While few linked it to Zuckerberg’s purchase or an upcoming investment into Bitcoin, others pondered over if Facebook would facilitate payments based on Bitcoin while few compared Facebook’s market cap with Bitcoin’s and expected a surge in the coin’s price. There were few others who laughed off the post by asking Zuckerberg to get a ‘Dogecoin’ as well – the Shiba Inu-dog-meme-inspired crypto supported by Musk. The post also indicated a possible announcement around Bitcoin at Facebook’s annual shareholder meeting on May 26.

Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao tweeted, “Inevitably 🙂 Facebook should allow bitcoin payments/transfers first. And worry about issuing a token later. Not advice. Just random dumb thoughts of my own.” Another tweet by Morgan Creek Digital Co-founder Anthony “Pomp” Pompliano pondered, “Is Mark Zuckerberg telling us he is a bitcoin maximalist with the names of his goats?” SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci also tweeted his excitement “I knew Mark Zuckerberg would become a Bitcoiner when he hired David Marcus from PayPal to run Facebook’s crypto business. It’s been a long and winding road, but welcome to Bitcoin. Great job, Zuck and David. Excited for what comes next.”

However, if Zuckerberg’s investment in Bitcoin turned out to be true, it would contradict the company’s digital currency project Diem earlier known as Libra. First proposed in 2019, the project had faced resistance from the regulators globally and was eventually unable to take off. As per CNBC, the Switzerland-based nonprofit Diem Association, which is overseeing Diem’s development, is aiming to launch a pilot with a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar in 2021.