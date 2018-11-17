Mark Zuckerberg poorer by $17.4 Billion on Facebook woes

By: | Updated: November 17, 2018 7:51 AM

Zuckerberg, 34, who recently was the world’s third-richest person, behind Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, is now ranked sixth on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Zuckerberg’s fortune, now at .3 billion, has tumbled more than billion from its peak on July 25. Oracle Corp.’s Larry Ellison, is close behind at No. 7 with .7 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune has tumbled $17.4 billion so far this year as Facebook Inc. faces fresh criticism over its treatment of critics and continues to grapple with the fallout from its response to Russian election meddling.

Shares of the social media giant fell 3 percent Friday to $139.53, the lowest since April 2017. Zuckerberg, 34, who recently was the world’s third-richest person, behind Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, is now ranked sixth on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Read: Why Mark Zuckerberg has asked all Facebook executives to use Android, not Apple phones

Zuckerberg’s fortune, now at $55.3 billion, has tumbled more than $31 billion from its peak on July 25. Oracle Corp.’s Larry Ellison, is close behind at No. 7 with $54.7 billion.

Zuckerberg faced renewed pressure Friday, with a group of Democratic senators demanding that he respond to news reports that the company used contractors to retaliate against critics of its privacy practices and efforts to thwart Russian propaganda on its network.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Mark Zuckerberg poorer by $17.4 Billion on Facebook woes
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition