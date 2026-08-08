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Maris Spinners Share Price

NSE
BSE

MARIS SPINNERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Maris Spinners along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35.01 Closed
19.08₹ 5.61
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Maris Spinners Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.60₹35.28
₹35.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.60₹42.99
₹35.01
Open Price
₹29.60
Prev. Close
₹29.40
Volume
2,17,445

Source: Dion Global

Maris Spinners Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Maris Spinners		18.7226.219.6516.00-5.38-8.20-14.53
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Maris Spinners has declined 5.38% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Maris Spinners has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Maris Spinners Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Maris Spinners Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.2230.35
1029.1929.78
2028.5529.28
5029.0929.08
10028.8529.42
2003130.78

Source: Dion Global

Maris Spinners Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Maris Spinners remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Maris Spinners Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:21 PM IST ISTMaris Spinners - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026 Of Maris Spinners Ltd
Aug 07, 2026, 05:12 PM IST ISTMaris Spinners - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of Maris Spinners Ltd Held On 7Th August 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 05:31 AM IST ISTMaris Spinners - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 31, 2026, 05:18 PM IST ISTMaris Spinners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 27, 2026, 04:00 PM IST ISTMaris Spinners - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Maris Spinners

Maris Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93090TN1979PLC032618 and registration number is 032618. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 168.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. T Raghuraman
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Adithya Raghuraman
    Director
  • Mr. A Harigovind
    Director
  • Mrs. Ananthakumar Dhamayanthi
    Director
  • Mr. T Jayaraman
    Director
  • Mr. R Thangamariappan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. R S Ganappathi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. V Sumathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Kalyanaraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Swaminathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parag H Udani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Maris Spinners Share Price

What is the share price of Maris Spinners?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maris Spinners is ₹35.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Maris Spinners?

The Maris Spinners is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maris Spinners?

The market cap of Maris Spinners is ₹27.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Maris Spinners?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Maris Spinners are ₹35.28 and ₹29.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maris Spinners?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maris Spinners stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maris Spinners is ₹42.99 and 52-week low of Maris Spinners is ₹23.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Maris Spinners performed historically in terms of returns?

The Maris Spinners has shown returns of 19.08% over the past day, 26.21% for the past month, 9.65% over 3 months, -5.38% over 1 year, -8.2% across 3 years, and -14.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maris Spinners?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maris Spinners are 0.00 and 1.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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