Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Maris Spinners Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MARIS SPINNERS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹39.00 Closed
-0.48-0.19
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Maris Spinners Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.11₹39.24
₹39.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.65₹111.00
₹39.00
Open Price
₹39.24
Prev. Close
₹39.19
Volume
1,581

Maris Spinners Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.79
  • R240.58
  • R341.92
  • Pivot
    38.45
  • S137.66
  • S236.32
  • S335.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 590.3538.76
  • 1096.2238.69
  • 2091.0639.31
  • 5080.6240.38
  • 10074.4342.34
  • 20088.8548.56

Maris Spinners Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.56-11.64-6.02-0.94-45.42159.65-13.04
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Maris Spinners Ltd. Share Holdings

Maris Spinners Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Maris Spinners Ltd.

Maris Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93090TN1979PLC032618 and registration number is 032618. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 170.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anandkumar Rengaswamy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. A Harigovind
    Director
  • Mr. S Swaminathan
    Director
  • Mr. T Jayaraman
    Director
  • Mr. T Raghuraman
    Director
  • Mr. Parag Harkishon Udani
    Director
  • Mr. S Kalyanaraman
    Director
  • Mrs. Ananthakumar Dhamayanthi
    Director
  • Mr. Adithya Raghuraman
    Director

FAQs on Maris Spinners Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Maris Spinners Ltd.?

The market cap of Maris Spinners Ltd. is ₹30.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Maris Spinners Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Maris Spinners Ltd. is -1.73 and PB ratio of Maris Spinners Ltd. is 1.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Maris Spinners Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maris Spinners Ltd. is ₹39.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maris Spinners Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maris Spinners Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maris Spinners Ltd. is ₹111.00 and 52-week low of Maris Spinners Ltd. is ₹30.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data