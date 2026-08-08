What is the share price of Maris Spinners? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maris Spinners is ₹35.01 as on .

What kind of stock is Maris Spinners? The Maris Spinners is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maris Spinners? The market cap of Maris Spinners is ₹27.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Maris Spinners? Today’s highest and lowest price of Maris Spinners are ₹35.28 and ₹29.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maris Spinners? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maris Spinners stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maris Spinners is ₹42.99 and 52-week low of Maris Spinners is ₹23.60 as on .

How has the Maris Spinners performed historically in terms of returns? The Maris Spinners has shown returns of 19.08% over the past day, 26.21% for the past month, 9.65% over 3 months, -5.38% over 1 year, -8.2% across 3 years, and -14.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maris Spinners? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maris Spinners are 0.00 and 1.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global