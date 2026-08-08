Here's the live share price of Maris Spinners along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Maris Spinners
|18.72
|26.21
|9.65
|16.00
|-5.38
|-8.20
|-14.53
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Maris Spinners has declined 5.38% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Maris Spinners has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.22
|30.35
|10
|29.19
|29.78
|20
|28.55
|29.28
|50
|29.09
|29.08
|100
|28.85
|29.42
|200
|31
|30.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Maris Spinners remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:21 PM IST IST
|Maris Spinners - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026 Of Maris Spinners Ltd
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:12 PM IST IST
|Maris Spinners - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of Maris Spinners Ltd Held On 7Th August 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:31 AM IST IST
|Maris Spinners - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:18 PM IST IST
|Maris Spinners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 27, 2026, 04:00 PM IST IST
|Maris Spinners - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Maris Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93090TN1979PLC032618 and registration number is 032618. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 168.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maris Spinners is ₹35.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maris Spinners is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Maris Spinners is ₹27.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Maris Spinners are ₹35.28 and ₹29.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maris Spinners stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maris Spinners is ₹42.99 and 52-week low of Maris Spinners is ₹23.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maris Spinners has shown returns of 19.08% over the past day, 26.21% for the past month, 9.65% over 3 months, -5.38% over 1 year, -8.2% across 3 years, and -14.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maris Spinners are 0.00 and 1.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global