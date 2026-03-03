Here's the live share price of Marinetrans India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Marinetrans India has declined 9.04% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.03%.
Marinetrans India’s current P/E of 75.69x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Marinetrans India
|-0.77
|29.10
|34.03
|23.72
|-1.03
|-14.61
|-9.04
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.24
|-9.26
|-5.43
|-12.72
|-4.76
|-0.35
|0.70
|Delhivery
|-2.03
|-3.46
|6.46
|-10.48
|68.68
|7.86
|-4.42
|Aegis Logistics
|-3.10
|-3.30
|-11.89
|-3.40
|-11.12
|22.53
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-5.07
|-8.35
|-13.89
|-2.84
|40.14
|30.10
|17.10
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.67
|8.56
|9.65
|9.65
|9.65
|3.12
|1.86
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-2.78
|12.48
|5.36
|-16.32
|-18.46
|-17.55
|-10.93
|VRL Logistics
|-3.90
|-2.59
|0.94
|-0.11
|22.46
|-0.29
|16.63
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.49
|10.44
|25.89
|24.96
|78.78
|6.44
|-1.82
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.91
|8.93
|3.35
|-3.73
|76.69
|0.53
|0.32
|Gateway Distriparks
|-4.25
|-5.59
|-0.66
|-12.35
|-3.71
|-2.88
|-4.72
|TCI Express
|-4.75
|-3.29
|-9.97
|-27.58
|-23.22
|-30.65
|-10.60
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.63
|-9.21
|-9.16
|-24.94
|-6.57
|18.77
|16.16
|Western Carriers (India)
|-3.64
|-4.26
|-8.90
|-15.00
|27.74
|-11.86
|-7.29
|JITF Infralogistics
|-6.18
|36.41
|20.75
|11.86
|-1.05
|57.40
|108.98
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.62
|-38.55
|-74.92
|-73.20
|-55.70
|-25.01
|Tejas Cargo India
|-5.72
|-2.78
|0.52
|-6.67
|66.67
|18.56
|10.76
|Snowman Logistics
|-1.32
|0.73
|-5.94
|-29.16
|-13.71
|4.42
|-5.60
|Shree Vasu Logistics
|-0.72
|-13.13
|-20.61
|-29.43
|40.28
|62.48
|51.55
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.16
|-12.45
|-19.86
|-23.91
|-18.73
|12.92
|12.39
Over the last one year, Marinetrans India has declined 1.03% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Marinetrans India has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.41
|19.91
|10
|20.03
|19.86
|20
|18.87
|19.58
|50
|20.3
|19.28
|100
|18.14
|19.31
|200
|20.29
|21.54
In the latest quarter, Marinetrans India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Marinetrans India fact sheet for more information
Marinetrans India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U35110MH2004PLC147139 and registration number is 147139. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 157.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marinetrans India is ₹19.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Marinetrans India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Marinetrans India is ₹24.56 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Marinetrans India are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marinetrans India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marinetrans India is ₹28.20 and 52-week low of Marinetrans India is ₹13.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Marinetrans India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 29.1% for the past month, 34.03% over 3 months, -1.03% over 1 year, -14.61% across 3 years, and -9.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marinetrans India are 75.69 and 0.97 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.