Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Marinetrans India Share Price

NSE
BSE

MARINETRANS INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Marinetrans India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.30 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:53 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Marinetrans India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹19.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.30₹28.20
₹19.30
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹19.30

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Marinetrans India has declined 9.04% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.03%.

Marinetrans India’s current P/E of 75.69x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Marinetrans India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Marinetrans India		-0.7729.1034.0323.72-1.03-14.61-9.04
Container Corporation of India		-5.24-9.26-5.43-12.72-4.76-0.350.70
Delhivery		-2.03-3.466.46-10.4868.687.86-4.42
Aegis Logistics		-3.10-3.30-11.89-3.40-11.1222.5315.77
BlackBuck		-5.07-8.35-13.89-2.8440.1430.1017.10
Shadowfax Technologies		3.678.569.659.659.653.121.86
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-2.7812.485.36-16.32-18.46-17.55-10.93
VRL Logistics		-3.90-2.590.94-0.1122.46-0.2916.63
Mahindra Logistics		-1.4910.4425.8924.9678.786.44-1.82
Sindhu Trade Links		-5.918.933.35-3.7376.690.530.32
Gateway Distriparks		-4.25-5.59-0.66-12.35-3.71-2.88-4.72
TCI Express		-4.75-3.29-9.97-27.58-23.22-30.65-10.60
Navkar Corporation		-5.63-9.21-9.16-24.94-6.5718.7716.16
Western Carriers (India)		-3.64-4.26-8.90-15.0027.74-11.86-7.29
JITF Infralogistics		-6.1836.4120.7511.86-1.0557.40108.98
Allcargo Logistics		-7.36-21.62-38.55-74.92-73.20-55.70-25.01
Tejas Cargo India		-5.72-2.780.52-6.6766.6718.5610.76
Snowman Logistics		-1.320.73-5.94-29.16-13.714.42-5.60
Shree Vasu Logistics		-0.72-13.13-20.61-29.4340.2862.4851.55
Ritco Logistics		-4.16-12.45-19.86-23.91-18.7312.9212.39

Over the last one year, Marinetrans India has declined 1.03% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Marinetrans India has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).

Marinetrans India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Marinetrans India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.4119.91
1020.0319.86
2018.8719.58
5020.319.28
10018.1419.31
20020.2921.54

Marinetrans India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Marinetrans India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Marinetrans India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Marinetrans India fact sheet for more information

About Marinetrans India

Marinetrans India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U35110MH2004PLC147139 and registration number is 147139. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 157.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Tiraj Kumar Kotian
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arunkumar Hegde
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Vani Ramesh Alva
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chahan Vinod Alva
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Marinetrans India Share Price

What is the share price of Marinetrans India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marinetrans India is ₹19.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Marinetrans India?

The Marinetrans India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Marinetrans India?

The market cap of Marinetrans India is ₹24.56 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Marinetrans India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Marinetrans India are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marinetrans India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marinetrans India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marinetrans India is ₹28.20 and 52-week low of Marinetrans India is ₹13.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Marinetrans India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Marinetrans India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 29.1% for the past month, 34.03% over 3 months, -1.03% over 1 year, -14.61% across 3 years, and -9.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Marinetrans India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marinetrans India are 75.69 and 0.97 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Marinetrans India News

More Marinetrans India News
icon
Market Pulse