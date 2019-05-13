Marico Rating: Add; At operational level, subdued showing in Q4

By: |
Published: May 13, 2019 3:53:36 AM

Estimates down 5-6% to bake in lower volumes and margins; TP revised to Rs 380.

International business posted a good quarter (both volumes/margin).

Marico’s Q4FY19 print was weaker than expected operationally (partly dragged by higher A&P); volume internals were weak as well (Parachute/VAHO disappointed) even as headline domestic volume growth at 8% was a shade ahead of our estimate, led by Saffola. International business posted a good quarter (both volumes/margin).

Unlike peers, Marico’s management was more optimistic on sustaining revenue growth momentum in FY20 (8-10% volume guidance maintained) even as it sounded a tad guarded on quantum of margin expansion (18%+ margin, GM gains to get reinvested to support strong NPD funnel). We cut our estimates by 5-6% as we bake in higher price deflation, moderation in volumes (overall softness, weakness in VAHO) and lower margin (higher A&P). We have Add rating with revised TP of Rs 380 (from Rs 410) based on target P/E of 40x Mar-21 EPS.

Operational results below expectations: Marico’s Q4FY19 print was weaker vs. our expectation despite robust domestic volume delivery at 8% y-o-y (vs. our estimate of 7%); we highlight the misses (i) domestic FMCG growth at 7% y-o-y was 5% below our estimate; (ii) within core brands while Saffola exceeded expectations (18% volume growth), others like Parachute (6% volume growth, 2-yr CAGR nearly flat) and VAHO (volume growth down to 1%) disappointed and (iii) Ebitda growth was 13% below our estimate on standalone basis and 6% below estimate on consolidated basis.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Marico Rating: Add; At operational level, subdued showing in Q4
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition