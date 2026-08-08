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Margo Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

MARGO FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Margo Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹66.04 Closed
-4.29₹ -2.96
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Margo Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.30₹69.10
₹66.04
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.00₹90.00
₹66.04
Open Price
₹69.00
Prev. Close
₹69.00
Volume
3,003

Source: Dion Global

Margo Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Margo Finance		3.19-0.47-8.18-3.48-19.8228.0513.09
Bajaj Finance		-5.237.113.2910.0723.3414.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.519.9310.624.9782.9444.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.095.6711.575.6128.8620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-6.41-18.22-23.6510.3228.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-1.082.524.7958.9134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.3312.311.98-14.12-16.25-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8223.0620.554.8161.6912.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-1.11-3.02-15.721.8320.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6318.8820.3419.254.8582.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-0.714.2422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.684.783.742.9810.443.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.759.8615.7119.2641.3338.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.719.7434.1619.5138.062.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-2.8516.430.326.475.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-11.0717.3923.32-6.32-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.343.72-4.63-3.19-6.990.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.68-6.71.58-22.168.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-2.4438.8895.42125.7325.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Margo Finance has declined 19.82% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Margo Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Margo Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Margo Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
563.6466.05
1064.0565.34
2064.5665.13
5064.9565.36
10065.6666.19
20068.8468.58

Source: Dion Global

Margo Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Margo Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Margo Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTMargo Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 07:25 PM IST ISTMargo Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 07:09 PM IST ISTMargo Finance - Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 07:01 PM IST ISTMargo Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 4Th August, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTMargo Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 4Th August, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Margo Finance

Margo Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1991PLC080534 and registration number is 080534. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Govind Prasad Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushilkumar Krishna Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ambarish R Sodha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shri Dass Maheshwari
    Whole Time Director (Finance) & CFO
  • Mrs. Smita Kulkarni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Margo Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Margo Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Margo Finance is ₹66.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Margo Finance?

The Margo Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Margo Finance?

The market cap of Margo Finance is ₹30.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Margo Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Margo Finance are ₹69.10 and ₹65.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Margo Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Margo Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Margo Finance is ₹90.00 and 52-week low of Margo Finance is ₹54.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Margo Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Margo Finance has shown returns of -4.29% over the past day, -5.06% for the past month, -4.04% over 3 months, -20.38% over 1 year, 28.05% across 3 years, and 13.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Margo Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Margo Finance are 24.77 and 0.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Margo Finance News

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