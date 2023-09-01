What is the Market Cap of Margo Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Margo Finance Ltd. is ₹13.25 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Margo Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Margo Finance Ltd. is -31.9 and PB ratio of Margo Finance Ltd. is 0.23 as on .

What is the share price of Margo Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Margo Finance Ltd. is ₹29.00 as on .