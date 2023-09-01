Follow Us

MARGO FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.00 Closed
4.731.31
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Margo Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.64₹29.28
₹29.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.25₹42.25
₹29.00
Open Price
₹25.64
Prev. Close
₹27.69
Volume
2,996

Margo Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.31
  • R231.61
  • R333.95
  • Pivot
    27.97
  • S126.67
  • S224.33
  • S323.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.428.71
  • 1023.8429.26
  • 2024.3929.92
  • 5025.330.89
  • 10025.3730.9
  • 20027.0229.89

Margo Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-6.45-9.35-5.815.65336.0993.33
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Margo Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Margo Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Margo Finance Ltd.

Margo Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1991PLC080534 and registration number is 080534. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Jain
    Chairman
  • Mr. Govind Prasad Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushilkumar Krishna Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. Ambarish R Sodha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shri Dass Maheshwari
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Smita Kulkarni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Margo Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Margo Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Margo Finance Ltd. is ₹13.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Margo Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Margo Finance Ltd. is -31.9 and PB ratio of Margo Finance Ltd. is 0.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Margo Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Margo Finance Ltd. is ₹29.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Margo Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Margo Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Margo Finance Ltd. is ₹42.25 and 52-week low of Margo Finance Ltd. is ₹21.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

