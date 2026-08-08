Here's the live share price of Margo Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Margo Finance
|3.19
|-0.47
|-8.18
|-3.48
|-19.82
|28.05
|13.09
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|7.1
|13.29
|10.07
|23.34
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|9.93
|10.62
|4.97
|82.94
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|5.67
|11.57
|5.61
|28.86
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-6.41
|-18.22
|-23.65
|10.32
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-1.08
|2.52
|4.79
|58.91
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|12.31
|1.98
|-14.12
|-16.25
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|23.06
|20.55
|4.81
|61.69
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-1.11
|-3.02
|-15.72
|1.83
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|18.88
|20.34
|19.25
|4.85
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-0.71
|4.24
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|4.78
|3.74
|2.98
|10.44
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|9.86
|15.71
|19.26
|41.33
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|19.74
|34.16
|19.51
|38.06
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-2.85
|16.4
|30.3
|26.47
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|1.07
|17.39
|23.32
|-6.32
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|3.72
|-4.63
|-3.19
|-6.99
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.68
|-6.7
|1.58
|-22.16
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-2.44
|38.88
|95.42
|125.73
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Margo Finance has declined 19.82% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Margo Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|63.64
|66.05
|10
|64.05
|65.34
|20
|64.56
|65.13
|50
|64.95
|65.36
|100
|65.66
|66.19
|200
|68.84
|68.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Margo Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Margo Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:25 PM IST IST
|Margo Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:09 PM IST IST
|Margo Finance - Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:01 PM IST IST
|Margo Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 4Th August, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Margo Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 4Th August, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Margo Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1991PLC080534 and registration number is 080534. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Margo Finance is ₹66.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Margo Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Margo Finance is ₹30.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Margo Finance are ₹69.10 and ₹65.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Margo Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Margo Finance is ₹90.00 and 52-week low of Margo Finance is ₹54.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Margo Finance has shown returns of -4.29% over the past day, -5.06% for the past month, -4.04% over 3 months, -20.38% over 1 year, 28.05% across 3 years, and 13.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Margo Finance are 24.77 and 0.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global