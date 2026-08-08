What is the share price of Margo Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Margo Finance is ₹66.04 as on .

What kind of stock is Margo Finance? The Margo Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Margo Finance? The market cap of Margo Finance is ₹30.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Margo Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Margo Finance are ₹69.10 and ₹65.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Margo Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Margo Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Margo Finance is ₹90.00 and 52-week low of Margo Finance is ₹54.00 as on .

How has the Margo Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Margo Finance has shown returns of -4.29% over the past day, -5.06% for the past month, -4.04% over 3 months, -20.38% over 1 year, 28.05% across 3 years, and 13.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Margo Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Margo Finance are 24.77 and 0.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global