What is the Market Cap of Marg Techno Projects Ltd.? The market cap of Marg Techno Projects Ltd. is ₹12.00 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Marg Techno Projects Ltd.? P/E ratio of Marg Techno Projects Ltd. is 26.56 and PB ratio of Marg Techno Projects Ltd. is 1.82 as on .

What is the share price of Marg Techno Projects Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marg Techno Projects Ltd. is ₹20.00 as on .