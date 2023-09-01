Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.79
|-7.66
|30.29
|102.22
|93.80
|196.30
|75.44
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.65
|-3.75
|4.35
|12.56
|-13.04
|138.01
|127.45
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-5.00
|3.63
|19.31
|40.24
|33.93
|1,028.65
|177.48
|3.91
|-4.75
|20.52
|40.01
|59.37
|91.08
|-20.36
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.96
|7.64
|38.04
|38.56
|4.97
|-20.52
|-62.44
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|To consider issue of Warrants
|14 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Marg Techno Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L69590GJ1993PLC019764 and registration number is 019764. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Advisory, brokerage and Consultancy Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Marg Techno Projects Ltd. is ₹12.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Marg Techno Projects Ltd. is 26.56 and PB ratio of Marg Techno Projects Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marg Techno Projects Ltd. is ₹20.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marg Techno Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marg Techno Projects Ltd. is ₹21.98 and 52-week low of Marg Techno Projects Ltd. is ₹7.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.