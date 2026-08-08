What is the share price of Marg Techno Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marg Techno Projects is ₹17.67 as on .

What kind of stock is Marg Techno Projects? The Marg Techno Projects is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Marg Techno Projects? The market cap of Marg Techno Projects is ₹138.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Marg Techno Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Marg Techno Projects are ₹17.67 and ₹17.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marg Techno Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marg Techno Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marg Techno Projects is ₹20.32 and 52-week low of Marg Techno Projects is ₹11.58 as on .

How has the Marg Techno Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The Marg Techno Projects has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 28.23% for the past month, 30.65% over 3 months, -5.44% over 1 year, 27.5% across 3 years, and 45.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Marg Techno Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marg Techno Projects are 141.36 and 1.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global