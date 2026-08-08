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Marg Techno Projects Share Price

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BSE

MARG TECHNO PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Marg Techno Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.67 Closed
-2.00₹ -0.36
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Marg Techno Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.67₹17.67
₹17.67
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.58₹20.32
₹17.67
Open Price
₹17.67
Prev. Close
₹18.03
Volume
1,199

Source: Dion Global

Marg Techno Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Marg Techno Projects		-9.5228.2330.6522.52-5.4427.5045.38
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Marg Techno Projects has declined 5.44% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Marg Techno Projects has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Marg Techno Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Marg Techno Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.7718.95
1019.2918.86
2017.3418.03
5015.9116.31
10013.6115.33
20015.715.25

Source: Dion Global

Marg Techno Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Marg Techno Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 2.49%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Marg Techno Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTMarg Techno Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of (6/2026-27) Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Un
Jul 30, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTMarg Techno Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome Dated 29.07.2026 Due To Typographical Error
Jul 30, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTMarg Techno Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for For The Allotment Of Shares On Rights Basis
Jul 30, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTMarg Techno Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 11, 2026, 08:09 PM IST ISTMarg Techno Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Marg Techno Projects

Marg Techno Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L69590GJ1993PLC019764 and registration number is 019764. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Advisory, brokerage and Consultancy Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Akhil Madhavan Nair
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay Kakkat Nair
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arun Madhavan Nair
    Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Ganpat Jadhav
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepa Sajeev Nair
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Marg Techno Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Marg Techno Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marg Techno Projects is ₹17.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Marg Techno Projects?

The Marg Techno Projects is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Marg Techno Projects?

The market cap of Marg Techno Projects is ₹138.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Marg Techno Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Marg Techno Projects are ₹17.67 and ₹17.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marg Techno Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marg Techno Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marg Techno Projects is ₹20.32 and 52-week low of Marg Techno Projects is ₹11.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Marg Techno Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Marg Techno Projects has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 28.23% for the past month, 30.65% over 3 months, -5.44% over 1 year, 27.5% across 3 years, and 45.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Marg Techno Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marg Techno Projects are 141.36 and 1.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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