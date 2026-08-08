Here's the live share price of Marg Techno Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Marg Techno Projects
|-9.52
|28.23
|30.65
|22.52
|-5.44
|27.50
|45.38
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Marg Techno Projects has declined 5.44% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Marg Techno Projects has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.77
|18.95
|10
|19.29
|18.86
|20
|17.34
|18.03
|50
|15.91
|16.31
|100
|13.61
|15.33
|200
|15.7
|15.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Marg Techno Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 2.49%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Marg Techno Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of (6/2026-27) Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Un
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Marg Techno Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome Dated 29.07.2026 Due To Typographical Error
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|Marg Techno Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for For The Allotment Of Shares On Rights Basis
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|Marg Techno Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 11, 2026, 08:09 PM IST IST
|Marg Techno Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Marg Techno Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L69590GJ1993PLC019764 and registration number is 019764. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Advisory, brokerage and Consultancy Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marg Techno Projects is ₹17.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Marg Techno Projects is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Marg Techno Projects is ₹138.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Marg Techno Projects are ₹17.67 and ₹17.67.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marg Techno Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marg Techno Projects is ₹20.32 and 52-week low of Marg Techno Projects is ₹11.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Marg Techno Projects has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 28.23% for the past month, 30.65% over 3 months, -5.44% over 1 year, 27.5% across 3 years, and 45.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marg Techno Projects are 141.36 and 1.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global