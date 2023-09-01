Follow Us

Marg Techno Projects Ltd. Share Price

MARG TECHNO PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Marg Techno Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.00₹20.00
₹20.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.61₹21.98
₹20.00
Open Price
₹20.00
Prev. Close
₹20.00
Volume
11

Marg Techno Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120
  • R220
  • R320
  • Pivot
    20
  • S120
  • S220
  • S320

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.1619.6
  • 1010.619.42
  • 2010.0819.14
  • 5010.0917.73
  • 10010.5815.68
  • 20011.313.67

Marg Techno Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.79-7.6630.29102.2293.80196.3075.44
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.65-3.754.3512.56-13.04138.01127.45
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-5.003.6319.3140.2433.931,028.65177.48
3.91-4.7520.5240.0159.3791.08-20.36
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.967.6438.0438.564.97-20.52-62.44
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Marg Techno Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

Marg Techno Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingTo consider issue of Warrants
14 Apr, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Marg Techno Projects Ltd.

Marg Techno Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L69590GJ1993PLC019764 and registration number is 019764. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Advisory, brokerage and Consultancy Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Madhavan Nair
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay Kakkat Nair
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Akhil Madhavan Nair
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Naimesh Jayvadan Jariwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Jayvadan Jariwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Ganpat Jadhav
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepa Sajeev Nair
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Marg Techno Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Marg Techno Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of Marg Techno Projects Ltd. is ₹12.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Marg Techno Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Marg Techno Projects Ltd. is 26.56 and PB ratio of Marg Techno Projects Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Marg Techno Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marg Techno Projects Ltd. is ₹20.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marg Techno Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marg Techno Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marg Techno Projects Ltd. is ₹21.98 and 52-week low of Marg Techno Projects Ltd. is ₹7.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

